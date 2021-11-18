E-commerce operator Shopee has opened brick-and-mortar stores in Taiwan in an attempt to increase business and add customers unfazed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has dampened business at physical retailers for the past two years, Sinyi Realty Inc (信義房屋) said yesterday.
The number of Shopee stores has spiked from 20 in August to 150 this month as the firm seeks to cut dependence on convenience stores for pickup services and boost its own sales as people pick up packages.
The tally suggests that Shopee has opened a new store each day in the past three months, Sinyi head researcher Tseng Ching-der (曾敬德) said.
Photo courtesy of Sinyi Realty Inc
The company on its Web site indicated that it would add more outlets to improve its services across Taiwan, Tseng said.
More than 85 percent of online shoppers in Taiwan pick up the goods at convenience stores, with more than 300 million items delivered to 7-Eleven and FamilyMart stores alone, Tseng said, citing Institute of Information Industry data.
The volume suggests huge business potential for Shopee and merits the establishment of its own retail outlets, he said.
Photo: CNA
Shopee’s stores are all in Taipei, New Taipei City and Taoyuan and have floor space of 10 to 50 ping (33.1m2 to 165.3m2), he said.
It is seeking deals with landlords in Keelung, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung and Changhua and would soon establish locations across Taiwan, Tseng said.
Shopee is interested in relatively affordable locations that do not have to be on main streets with heavy flows of people, as people will choose locations that are convenient for them, he said.
Shopee is collaborating with supermarket chain Simple Mart (美廉社) in some locations.
Simple Mart, operated by Simple Mart Retail Co (三商家購), said it is to set aside 2 to 3 ping at its supermarkets for Shopee’s goods.
The partnership is expected to increase customers by 20 percent and boost revenue, Simple Mart general manager Chiu Kuang-lung (邱光隆) said.
Shopee proposed the cooperation in the first half of this year and Simple Mart agreed in September, prompted by a surge in online shopping amid a COVID-19 alert, Chiu said.
Simple Mart shared a desire to tap into the digital economy and the collaboration would help it advance the shift in business strategy, he said, adding that the firms would deepen the collaboration if necessary.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
COMPETITIVE EDGE: MediaTek vice chairman and chief executive officer Rick Tsai said 3-nanometer technology is next and the firm would ‘work closely with TSMC’ MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday said it would adopt next-generation 3-nanometer technology developed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) for its new chips in a bid to consolidate its competitive edge. The Hsinchu-based chip designer’s remarks came after speculation that Apple Inc might stick to 5-nanometer, rather than adopting TSMC’s 3-nanometer technology for its new iPhone series next year, due to unknown production problems. TSMC has said that it is on track to increase production of 3-nanometer chips in the second half of next year. MediaTek’s strategy is to enhance its competitiveness by collaborating with its major foundry partner, TSMC, a company executive
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the