OIL
Price dip benefits output: IEA
An oil market rally might ease off as prices that last month hit a three-year high help push up global production, particularly in the US, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday. “The world oil market remains tight by all measures, but a reprieve from the price rally could be on the horizon ... due to rising oil supplies,” the Paris-based agency said in its monthly oil report. “Current prices provide a strong incentive to boost [US] activity even as operators stick to capital discipline pledges,” it said. The IEA said that US production would not return to levels before the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of next year.
WINE AND SPIRITS
Diageo expects sales growth
Diageo PLC expects organic sales growth to be between 5 and 7 percent for fiscal year 2023-2025, up from 4 to 6 percent growth during fiscal year 2017-2019, the world’s largest spirits maker said yesterday as it laid out its medium-term targets. The Johnnie Walker whisky maker expects organic net sales growth of at least 16 percent in the first half of this fiscal year and organic operating profit growth to be ahead of sales growth. “While we expect inflationary pressures to increase, we also expect to benefit from operating leverage, premiumization, revenue growth management and productivity gains,” chief financial officer Lavanya Chandrashekar said.
TOBACCO
Imperial sales edge up
Tobacco group Imperial Brands PLC yesterday reported a slight uptick in its full-year sales, aided by higher cigarette prices that more than offset a decline in volumes. The maker of Gauloises and West cigarettes reported organic adjusted group revenue of ￡7.59 billion (US$10.22 billion), up 1.4 percent in constant currencies, for the full year ended on Sept. 30. The company said it raised tobacco prices by 4.4 percent during the year, which helped offset a 2.9 percent decline in overall volumes. Sales of next-generation products, such as e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating products, fell 3.9 percent during the year, in part due to the company’s exit from some markets.
ENGINEERING
Thyssenkrupp unit eyes IPO
Thyssenkrupp AG is pushing ahead with plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of a unit that helps to build hydrogen plants, people familiar with the matter said. The German engineering group is looking to list Uhde Chlorine Engineers as soon as the first quarter of next year to capitalize on surging interest in hydrogen-based technologies, the people said. An IPO could value the business at as much as 5 billion euros (US$5.68 billion), they said on condition of anonymity. Thyssenkrupp has been working with Citigroup Inc to explore options for Uhde.
SINGAPORE
Temasek unloads shares
State-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte sold shares of US-listed Chinese tech firms amid regulatory crackdowns. Temasek cut 16 percent of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and 11 percent of its shares in ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc (滴滴), a 13F filing for the three months ended on Sept. 30 showed. It exited Chinese search engine operator Baidu Inc (百度), TAL Education Group (好未來教育集團), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (新東方教育科技集團) and jobs service provider Kanzhun Ltd (看准). Temasek rebalances its portfolio from time to time in the usual course of business, a company representative said.
DEEP POCKETS: Backed by substantial funding from Amazon and Ford, the electric truck maker made a grand entrance on its first day of trading Rivian Automotive Inc ended its first day as a public company valued at almost US$88 billion, more than tripling its last private valuation after investors piled into last year’s largest initial public offering (IPO). That puts the electric truck maker on par with General Motors Co and makes it more valuable than Ford Motor Co, one of its top investors, as well as EV rival Lucid Group Inc On a fully diluted basis, including options and restricted stock units, the California-based company is valued at about US$98 billion. That compares with Rivian’s valuation of US$27.6 billion after a US$2.65 billion funding round
‘CLOSER COOPERATION’: The chipmaker’s joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony would put it in touch with Japanese industry, as well as government and academia A plan by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to build a fab in Japan in a joint venture with a subsidiary of Sony Group Corp aims to reinforce ties with the Japanese firm, an industry expert said. The plan differs from TSMC’s investments in China and the US, in which the chipmaker holds the entire stake, said Ray Yang (楊瑞臨), a supervisor at the Industrial Technology Research Institute’s (工業技術研究院) Industrial Economics and Knowledge Center. TSMC’s wholly owned investments have prioritized proximity to its clients in the US and China, Yang said during an interview with the Central News Agency. “This time, TSMC
The US Federal Reserve tried so hard to avoid a repeat of the 2013 “taper tantrum” — and was so successful in doing so — that it might just end up backfiring in a big way. Just a week after the central bank announced that it would begin scaling back its US$120 billion of monthly bond purchases at a pace that would last eight months, US Department of Labor data showed that the US consumer price index (CPI) last month soared 6.2 percent from a year earlier, the fastest annual pace since 1990. It advanced 0.9 percent just from September, the
NORTH AMERICA: The continent presents an excellent opportunity to tap into a new and predictable market for highly in-demand electric vehicles, the CEO said Pegatron Corp (和碩) yesterday said that its board of directors has approved an investment of US$164 million for manufacturing equipment and facilities in North America to handle a growing demand from electric vehicle (EV) makers in the US. The company made the announcement during an investors’ conference call yesterday. Although it has been reported for months that the Apple supply-chain manufacturer would expand its automotive business to a US-based facility to better serve Tesla Inc, the announcement was Pegatron’s first official confirmation of such an investment. Pegatron chief executive officer Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said that the new facilities are to serve three customers,