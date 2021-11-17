World Business Quick Take

OIL

Price dip benefits output: IEA

An oil market rally might ease off as prices that last month hit a three-year high help push up global production, particularly in the US, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday. “The world oil market remains tight by all measures, but a reprieve from the price rally could be on the horizon ... due to rising oil supplies,” the Paris-based agency said in its monthly oil report. “Current prices provide a strong incentive to boost [US] activity even as operators stick to capital discipline pledges,” it said. The IEA said that US production would not return to levels before the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of next year.

WINE AND SPIRITS

Diageo expects sales growth

Diageo PLC expects organic sales growth to be between 5 and 7 percent for fiscal year 2023-2025, up from 4 to 6 percent growth during fiscal year 2017-2019, the world’s largest spirits maker said yesterday as it laid out its medium-term targets. The Johnnie Walker whisky maker expects organic net sales growth of at least 16 percent in the first half of this fiscal year and organic operating profit growth to be ahead of sales growth. “While we expect inflationary pressures to increase, we also expect to benefit from operating leverage, premiumization, revenue growth management and productivity gains,” chief financial officer Lavanya Chandrashekar said.

TOBACCO

Imperial sales edge up

Tobacco group Imperial Brands PLC yesterday reported a slight uptick in its full-year sales, aided by higher cigarette prices that more than offset a decline in volumes. The maker of Gauloises and West cigarettes reported organic adjusted group revenue of ￡7.59 billion (US$10.22 billion), up 1.4 percent in constant currencies, for the full year ended on Sept. 30. The company said it raised tobacco prices by 4.4 percent during the year, which helped offset a 2.9 percent decline in overall volumes. Sales of next-generation products, such as e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating products, fell 3.9 percent during the year, in part due to the company’s exit from some markets.

ENGINEERING

Thyssenkrupp unit eyes IPO

Thyssenkrupp AG is pushing ahead with plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of a unit that helps to build hydrogen plants, people familiar with the matter said. The German engineering group is looking to list Uhde Chlorine Engineers as soon as the first quarter of next year to capitalize on surging interest in hydrogen-based technologies, the people said. An IPO could value the business at as much as 5 billion euros (US$5.68 billion), they said on condition of anonymity. Thyssenkrupp has been working with Citigroup Inc to explore options for Uhde.

SINGAPORE

Temasek unloads shares

State-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte sold shares of US-listed Chinese tech firms amid regulatory crackdowns. Temasek cut 16 percent of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) and 11 percent of its shares in ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc (滴滴), a 13F filing for the three months ended on Sept. 30 showed. It exited Chinese search engine operator Baidu Inc (百度), TAL Education Group (好未來教育集團), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (新東方教育科技集團) and jobs service provider Kanzhun Ltd (看准). Temasek rebalances its portfolio from time to time in the usual course of business, a company representative said.