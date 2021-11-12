Investment program awards three firms

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Macronix International Co (旺宏), the world’s largest supplier of NOR flash memory chips, is to invest a further NT$18 billion (US$646.5 million) in Taiwan to expand its 12-inch wafer fab at the Hsinchu Science Park (竹科) to make advanced memory chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

The investment is part of the government’s Invest in Taiwan program, which provides incentives for advanced manufacturing projects, such as favorable loan terms. Macronix participated in the program last year, investing NT$8.5 billion to upgrade equipment in its 12-inch wafer fab.

That first investment should finish development by the end of the year, the ministry said.

Macronix has invested in its Taiwanese facilities as it focuses on high-end 3D NAND and advanced NOR flash memory chips, the ministry said.

“This expansion of Macronix’s 12-inch wafer fab will further create high-end production capacity and increase Macronix’s competitiveness with the help of big data, artificial intelligence production analysis and other smart manufacturing systems,” the ministry said.

The new investment is expected to create 97 jobs for highly qualified tech personnel, it added.

The ministry approved two other projects yesterday.

Anji Technology Co. (安集科技), a maker of solar photovoltaic battery modules, is investing about NT$500 million in a new Taiwanese production plant and warehouse space. Anji is a designer and maker of solar projects, and a developer of solar power plants.

“This is an investment that will help support energy security and sustainable development,” it said.

Enflex technology (穎華科技), a maker of automotive plastic film and glazing, is investing NT$1.1 billion into smart production lines for its automotive panels and polymer windshield products, among others. Thirty-seven jobs are to be created, the ministry said.