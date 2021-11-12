Macronix International Co (旺宏), the world’s largest supplier of NOR flash memory chips, is to invest a further NT$18 billion (US$646.5 million) in Taiwan to expand its 12-inch wafer fab at the Hsinchu Science Park (竹科) to make advanced memory chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
The investment is part of the government’s Invest in Taiwan program, which provides incentives for advanced manufacturing projects, such as favorable loan terms. Macronix participated in the program last year, investing NT$8.5 billion to upgrade equipment in its 12-inch wafer fab.
That first investment should finish development by the end of the year, the ministry said.
Macronix has invested in its Taiwanese facilities as it focuses on high-end 3D NAND and advanced NOR flash memory chips, the ministry said.
“This expansion of Macronix’s 12-inch wafer fab will further create high-end production capacity and increase Macronix’s competitiveness with the help of big data, artificial intelligence production analysis and other smart manufacturing systems,” the ministry said.
The new investment is expected to create 97 jobs for highly qualified tech personnel, it added.
The ministry approved two other projects yesterday.
Anji Technology Co. (安集科技), a maker of solar photovoltaic battery modules, is investing about NT$500 million in a new Taiwanese production plant and warehouse space. Anji is a designer and maker of solar projects, and a developer of solar power plants.
“This is an investment that will help support energy security and sustainable development,” it said.
Enflex technology (穎華科技), a maker of automotive plastic film and glazing, is investing NT$1.1 billion into smart production lines for its automotive panels and polymer windshield products, among others. Thirty-seven jobs are to be created, the ministry said.
CHIP CRUNCH: TSMC is to hold a majority stake in the proposed US$7 billion facility in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, which is expected to start production at the end of 2024 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp yesterday announced plans to set up a joint venture — Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc (JASM) — to build a semiconductor fab in Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture that would initially produce 22-nanometer and 28-nanometer chips. TSMC’s board of directors yesterday approved a proposal for the company to invest up to US$2.12 billion that would give it a majority shareholding in the planned venture. Sony Semiconductor, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corp, is to invest US$500 million in JASM, giving it a less than 20 percent stake, it said in a
WEAK GREENBACK: Taiwan had the world’s fifth-largest stock in foreign currencies and profited as major currencies gained against the US dollar, the central bank said Taiwan’s foreign-exchange reserves hit a record at the end of last month, helped by higher returns on its reserve portfolio and a weaker US dollar that made its non-US dollar assets more valuable. The reserves increased for the third consecutive month to US$546.70 billion, up US$1.802 billion from September, the central bank said on Friday. That meant Taiwan had the fifth-largest foreign-exchange reserves in the world after China (US$3.2 trillion), Japan (US$1.28 trillion), Switzerland (US$1.004 trillion) and India (US$577.1 billion). Department of Foreign Exchange Director-General Eugene Tsai (蔡炯民) said that the weakness of the US dollar index, which tracks the currencies of the
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
WORKSHOP FUNDING: Taiwan FactCheck Center chairman Hu Yuan-hui said that media literacy is more important than ever in times of COVID-19 disinformation Google holding company Alphabet Inc last week donated US$1 million to the Taiwan FactCheck Center (TFC) to help fund the center’s media literacy initiatives. The money would be disbursed over the next three years under Google’s Intelligent Taiwan initiative to help combat disinformation campaigns, the company said on Thursday. The funding would help finance about 700 trainers and 600 workshops, which would benefit 23,000 people, including older Taiwanese, people living in remote areas, Aboriginal communities and newly naturalized citizens, the firm said. Google has identified these groups as highly vulnerable to disinformation in the digital age, it said. The center would collaborate with groups