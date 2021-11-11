Tax revenue jumps 28.1 percent as incomes increase

The nation’s tax revenue last month surged 28.1 percent year-on-year to NT$219.4 billion (US$7.9 billion), as corporate and personal incomes increased thanks to improved profitability and dividend incomes, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

Corporate income tax revenue grew 37.6 percent to NT$116.3 billion, as Taiwanese companies generally reported higher earnings amid a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.

Personal income tax revenue rose 27.1 percent to NT$40.1 billion due mainly to the distribution of stock and cash dividend payouts by listed companies, it said.

Securities transaction tax revenue expanded 71.1 percent to NT$16.9 billion, as daily turnover grew 76.36 percent to NT$364 billion, the ministry said.

However, the pace of gains had tapered off since August, as foreign portfolio managers had cut their holdings of local shares, it said.

Land value increment tax revenue declined 6.6 percent to NT$9.6 billion after the number of taxable cases dropped 4.3 percent to 52,698, the ministry said.

In the first 10 months of this year, the ministry collected NT$2.46 billion in tax revenue, already surpassing its budget for this year, Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Chen Yu-feng (陳玉豐) said.

It is the first time that the state chest has met its annual goal in the first 10 months, Chen said, adding that the surplus for the full year would reach at least a record NT$300 billion.

The ministry attributed it to the nation benefiting from the global COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven up demand for electronic devices used for remote work and learning.