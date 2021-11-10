Major hotel chains reported positive sales in the four-day Taipei International Travel Fair, which ended on Monday, although the number of visitors to this year’s fair slumped 31.7 percent from last year.
Hotel Royal Group (老爺大酒店集團) said it sold NT$90 million (US$3.24 million) of hotel and restaurant vouchers that would allow guests to stay at any of its properties nationwide from NT$2,999 per night.
That represented a 16 percent pickup from last year, suggesting a strong recovery in domestic tourism in the coming months as the vouchers are valid for 18 months, it said.
The group also raked in NT$100 million in sales through its Web site, an ongoing campaign that would last through this week and could drive overall sales up to NT$250 million this time, it added.
Formosa International Hotels Corp (FIH, 晶華國際酒店集團) said it generated NT$140 million in sales through this year’s fair, up 7.14 percent from a year earlier.
FIH attributed the increase to companies and organizations snapping up restaurant vouchers at a discount to prepare for year-end and post-Lunar New Year spring parties.
My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) said it sold NT$150 million of hotel and restaurant vouchers, including NT$70 million at the physical event and the remainder through online channels.
It said that buffet vouchers for restaurants at Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) and Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) are the most sought-after items, as well as hotel vouchers at its hot spring property Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County.
Lingering concern over COVID-19 infections probably accounted for the sharp decline in visitor numbers to 113,799 this year, trade show organizer Taiwan Visitors Association said.
