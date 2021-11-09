EQUITIES
TAIEX climbs above 17,400
The TAIEX yesterday moved higher to close above 17,400, as interest was ignited by the all-time highs posted by the major indices in the US at the end of last week, dealers said. Select large-cap tech stocks, especially in the semiconductor industry, attracted buying in the wake of the gains posted by their counterparts in the US, they said. Rotational buying pushed up old economy industries, such as shipping and petrochemical stocks, giving another boost to the broader market, they added. The TAIEX climbed 118.40 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 17,415.30, the day’s high. Turnover totaled NT$373.647 billion (US$13.41 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$6.75 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
EQUITIES
Foreigners invest NT$22bn
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$21.68 billion of local shares after selling a net NT$4.98 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold an accumulated NT$540.94 billion of local shares since the beginning of this year, the exchange said. Last week, the top three shares bought by foreign investors were Innolux Corp (群創), China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), while the top three sold were Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), China Development Financial Holding Co (中華開發金控) and Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.23 trillion, or 43.75 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
AUTOMAKERS
Pan German profit edges up
Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業汽車), which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday reported that operating profit last quarter increased 3.24 percent from a year earlier, while net profit rose 4.34 percent, thanks to improving profit margins. The company posted operating profit of NT$362.91 million and net profit of NT$287.65 million, while earnings per share reached NT$3.56, Pan German said in a statement. In the first three quarters of the year, the company’s earnings per share were NT$11.22, the highest for the period in four years, it said. While chip shortages have affected automakers around the world, Pan German said that it is cautiously optimisic about this quarter, after revenue in the first 10 months of the year grew 11.76 percent year-on-year to NT$35.43 billion.
ENTERTAINMENT
HIM net profit hits NT$66m
Record label HIM International Music Inc (華研音樂) yesterday reported net profit of NT$66.22 million in the three months to September, up 46.21 percent from a year earlier, while earnings per share were NT$1.25. Revenue expanded 34.71 percent to NT$182 million in the quarter. While the COVID-19 pandemic affected the firm’s concert sales, increases in licensing revenue helped boost revenue in the first three quarters 30.33 percent to NT$603 million, while net profit rose 31.74 percent to NT$251 million. Earnings per share were NT$4.75 in the nine-month period, it said. As the COVID-19 situation has eased over the past few months, the firm is planning to hold concerts by the end of the year, which is expected to further accelerate revenue growth this year, HIM said in a statement.
NET-ZERO TARGET: The program would start with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations, with a goal to scale up to 5,000 scooters, the firms said Indonesian ride-hailing platform Gojek on Tuesday said that it would launch a pilot program with Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), allowing its drivers to use electric scooters made by the Taiwanese company. The program would be launched in Jakarta with 250 scooters and four battery swap stations developed by Gogoro, Gojek said in a statement, without specifying a timeline. Gojek chief transportation officer Raditya Wibowo said that Gojek and Gogoro would lease scooters to riders for a fee that would cover the cost of swapping batteries, the Nikkei Asia reported. The two companies aim to “scale up the pilot to 5,000 scooters and more battery
MOON BOUND: NASA, which had halted work on the lunar lander contract, said there would be more opportunities to partner with companies next year A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin against the US government over NASA’s decision to award a US$2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the US Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government’s motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge’s opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions. Blue Origin, created by Amazon.com Inc founder Bezos, expressed disappointment. “Not the decision we wanted, but we respect the court’s
FILLING HUAWEI GAP: The CEO said that Qualcomm’s booming results were in part because of the Android phone market share left open by the exit of Huawei Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected profit and revenue for its current quarter on soaring demand for chips used in phones, vehicles and other Internet-connected devices. The San Diego, California-based company, still the biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones, has worked to diversify its chip portfolio. Its optimistic forecast came even as smartphone makers such as Apple Inc have been struggling with supply chain issues, reporting uneven results. Qualcomm said it expects adjusted earnings per share to increase by US$2.90 to US$3.10 per share for its first quarter, beating estimates of US$2.59, Institutional Brokers’ Estimate System (IBES) data from Refinitiv showed. Qualcomm chief
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) has laid out a plan to make Taiwan its global next-generation innovative technology and strategic supply-chain hub, focusing on technologies such as 5G applications, edge computing and high-performance computing. At a news conference, HPE Taiwan managing director and president Jon Wang (王嘉昇) said the company would increase its investment and build the company’s presence in Taiwan to develop a wide range of next-generation technologies. Wang did not provide specifics on the size of HPE’s investment in Taiwan, saying only that the company would spend millions of New Taiwan dollars to upgrade its research and development facility in Taiwan