Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX climbs above 17,400

The TAIEX yesterday moved higher to close above 17,400, as interest was ignited by the all-time highs posted by the major indices in the US at the end of last week, dealers said. Select large-cap tech stocks, especially in the semiconductor industry, attracted buying in the wake of the gains posted by their counterparts in the US, they said. Rotational buying pushed up old economy industries, such as shipping and petrochemical stocks, giving another boost to the broader market, they added. The TAIEX climbed 118.40 points, or 0.68 percent, to close at 17,415.30, the day’s high. Turnover totaled NT$373.647 billion (US$13.41 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$6.75 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

EQUITIES

Foreigners invest NT$22bn

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$21.68 billion of local shares after selling a net NT$4.98 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold an accumulated NT$540.94 billion of local shares since the beginning of this year, the exchange said. Last week, the top three shares bought by foreign investors were Innolux Corp (群創), China Airlines Ltd (中華航空) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), while the top three sold were Evergreen Marine Corp (長榮海運), China Development Financial Holding Co (中華開發金控) and Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$23.23 trillion, or 43.75 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

AUTOMAKERS

Pan German profit edges up

Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業汽車), which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday reported that operating profit last quarter increased 3.24 percent from a year earlier, while net profit rose 4.34 percent, thanks to improving profit margins. The company posted operating profit of NT$362.91 million and net profit of NT$287.65 million, while earnings per share reached NT$3.56, Pan German said in a statement. In the first three quarters of the year, the company’s earnings per share were NT$11.22, the highest for the period in four years, it said. While chip shortages have affected automakers around the world, Pan German said that it is cautiously optimisic about this quarter, after revenue in the first 10 months of the year grew 11.76 percent year-on-year to NT$35.43 billion.

ENTERTAINMENT

HIM net profit hits NT$66m

Record label HIM International Music Inc (華研音樂) yesterday reported net profit of NT$66.22 million in the three months to September, up 46.21 percent from a year earlier, while earnings per share were NT$1.25. Revenue expanded 34.71 percent to NT$182 million in the quarter. While the COVID-19 pandemic affected the firm’s concert sales, increases in licensing revenue helped boost revenue in the first three quarters 30.33 percent to NT$603 million, while net profit rose 31.74 percent to NT$251 million. Earnings per share were NT$4.75 in the nine-month period, it said. As the COVID-19 situation has eased over the past few months, the firm is planning to hold concerts by the end of the year, which is expected to further accelerate revenue growth this year, HIM said in a statement.