ChipMOS expects slight revenue dip this quarter

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





ChipMOS Technologies Inc (南茂科技), a display driver IC and memorychip tester and packager, expects revenue to drop by a small percentage this quarter as power restrictions in China and uneven component supplies such as wafers could drag down less advanced equipment utilization.

ChipMOS yesterday said that customer demand remains healthy, but wafer supplies continue to be tight.

By segment, the company “is more conservative about the memory chip business, affected by uneven component supply and electricity curbs,” ChipMOS chairman Cheng Chih-chieh (鄭世杰) told a videoconference.

The ChipMOS Technologies Inc headquarters at the Hsinchu Science Park is pictured on Feb. 1, 2015. Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times

“Commodity DRAM and mid and small-sized display driver ICs will experience weakness,” Cheng said. “Overall, we are trying to keep revenue flat in the fourth quarter.”

Revenue last month fell 2.14 percent to NT$2.29 billion (US$104.16 million) last month, from NT$2.34 billion in September, company data showed.

ChipMOS expects overall revenue from the business to change little this quarter from last quarter, as wafer supply constraints could deter order growth, Cheng said.

The display driver IC business made up about 45.5 percent of ChipMOS’ revenue last quarter, while memory chips contributed about 43 percent, he said.

Gross margin this quarter is expected to drop slightly from 27.3 percent last quarter due to increases in deprecation costs, Cheng said.

Net profit last quarter soared to about NT$1.4 billion, compared with NT$423.4 million in the third quarter of last year. On a quarterly basis, net profit expanded 9 percent from NT$1.28 billion.