SinoPac Holdings Co (永豐金控) has gained patents for its artificial-intelligence (AI) image recognition technology, which could help its banking unit save at least 1,000 hours per year in examining credit documents, it said yesterday.
The company in July applied for 10 patents for its AI image recognition system and the Intellectual Property Office approved them on Thursday last week.
Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行) has connected the AI image recognition system to its core information system to identify credit documents provided by its debtors, the bank said in a statement.
Photo: Kelson Wang, Taipei Times
As many of its debtors are private power stations that sell their output to Taiwan Power Co (台電), the bank needs to examine their monthly electricity bills to check their power-generation capability and ability to repay loans, it said.
The time-consuming inspection used to be done manually, but the AI system is expected to help the bank save at least 1,000 hours a year, it added.
The bank also uses the system to help identify characters and numbers written on checks, it said.
Recognizing written characters via AI is more challenging than recognizing typed or printed characters, as everyone has a distinct handwriting and some could be illegible, SinoPac Holdings said in its patent application report.
Another challenge was recognizing numbers written in formal Chinese characters, a requirement when writing checks, it said.
“The system’s accuracy rate could be as high as 95 percent and it can identify checks in multiple formats adopted by 20 local banks,” Bank SinoPac said. “But to be cautious, we use the system to examine only about 20 percent of the checks; the remainder are still inspected manually.”
As the bank has to examine about 5 million checks in a year, using the AI image system helps boost efficiency as it can do the work of about five to six people, it said.
Production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC, 台積電) fabs was not affected by a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said that the construction site is not adjacent to its fabs, which were unaffected. CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) is responsible for the construction of the facility, which it is to operate itself once it is completed, the chipmaker said. The facility caught fire at about 11am, and the blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after the incident was reported, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration
SUBSIDIES NEEDED: Legislation to provide grants and incentives to the semiconductor industry has been stalled by lawmakers, to the frustration of chipmaker Intel Corp’s plans for a multibillion-dollar investment in a new US semiconductor plant hang in part on the US Congress moving on a stalled plan to bolster the domestic chip industry, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said. “The capital plans that we’ve laid out do not presume anything heroic on the part of the government, but we’d like to go bigger and faster as a result of the investments from the US government,” Gelsinger said on Bloomberg Television. Intel’s earnings report on Thursday underscored the costs of returning the world’s largest chipmaker to global industry leadership. A bipartisan push to make the US more
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday denied a report that there has been a delay in its Arizona investment project, saying the plan is on schedule. Construction of a planned 12-inch wafer foundry in Arizona started in June and equipment installation is to start in the second half of next year, TSMC said. In the fab’s initial phase, it is to produce 20,000 wafers a month starting in the first quarter of 2024, the company said. TSMC announced the Arizona project in May last year, saying it would invest US$12 billion to build the fab, which would
‘MORE IN 2022’: Chief executive Rick Tsai said the firm believes the same strengths of the past few years would bring solid revenue growth and profitability next year MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday raised its revenue growth forecast for this year for the second time, buoyed by higher average selling prices and market share gains amid increasing 5G penetration worldwide. The chip designer now expects revenue to grow 52 percent from last year, up from the 45 percent growth it estimated three months ago. As a result, revenue this year would surpass NT$480 billion (US$17.24 billion), a new record and up from NT$322.15 billion last year. “The strong performance in both revenue growth and gross margin” improvement will not be limited to next year only, MediaTek chief executive officer Rick Tsai (蔡力行)