Tech stocks climbed in Asia on Friday, following US peers higher, while Chinese property stocks rallied following a surprise interest payment by debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團).
Meanwhile, energy stocks dragged following a pullback in oil prices overnight, and as coal futures extended losses after Beijing signaled that it would intervene to cool surging prices that contributed to the country’s electricity shortage.
More broadly, investors have become increasingly concerned that persistent inflation could force central bankers to tighten monetary policy at a point where global economic growth remains fragile.
Regional bond yields rose with those on US Treasuries, where the market priced in higher inflation expectations by narrowing the spread between short and long-term yields, and pushing breakeven rates to the highest since 2012.
The US dollar held gains from overnight as better US jobs data boosted the case for a faster tapering of US Federal Reserve stimulus.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index gained 0.2 percent to 200.17, up 0.9 percent weekly.
The TAIEX on Friday edged down less than 0.1 percent to close at 16,888.74 points, paring its weekly gain to 0.6 percent.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 on Friday advanced 0.3 percent to 28,804.85 points, led by technology shares, while energy and basic materials shares were the biggest drags. The benchmark index retreated 0.9 percent for the week.
The broader TOPIX ended the day less than 0.1 percent higher, with a 0.4 percent jump in the TOPIX growth index mostly negated by a 0.2 percent drop for the value index. It lost 1 percent weekly.
Chinese blue chips gained 0.7 percent on Friday, with the CSI300 Real Estate Index rising 2.1 percent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4 percent, as an index tracking Hong Kong-listed mainland developers rallied 3.4 percent. The Hang Seng closed at 26,126.93 points, up 3.1 percent for the week.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday fell 0.04 percent to 3,006.16 points, down 0.3 percent from last week.
Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 inched up 10 points, or less than 0.01 percent, to close at 7,415.50, adding 0.7 percent for the week.
India’s SENSEX fell 0.2 percent on Friday, taking its weekly loss to 0.8 percent.
Additional reporting by staff writer
SELF-SUFFICIENCY: Alibaba is one of a number of Chinese firms that has answered Beijing’s call to invest in the development of cutting-edge technologies Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴) yesterday unveiled a new server chip that is based on advanced 5-nanometer technology, marking a milestone in China’s pursuit of semiconductor self-sufficiency. The Chinese tech giant’s newest chip is based on micro-architecture provided by the SoftBank Group Corp-owned Arm Ltd, it said. Alibaba, which is holding its annual cloud summit in Hangzhou, China, said that the chip is to be used in its own data centers in the “near future” and would not, for the time being, be sold commercially. “Customizing our own server chips is consistent with our ongoing efforts toward boosting our computing capabilities with better
Production at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (TSMC, 台積電) fabs was not affected by a fire at a construction site for a water recycling facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker said that the construction site is not adjacent to its fabs, which were unaffected. CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) is responsible for the construction of the facility, which it is to operate itself once it is completed, the chipmaker said. The facility caught fire at about 11am, and the blaze was brought under control about 30 minutes after the incident was reported, the Southern Taiwan Science Park Administration
‘SHORT-TERM ECONOMIC PAIN’: A military takeover would only temporarily weigh on wafer production on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, IC Insights said Taiwan has more chip manufacturing capacity than any other economy in the world, US-based market information advisory firm IC Insights said in a research paper last week, cautioning that the nation’s strength could prompt China to attempt to take over Taiwan. Taiwan commanded 21.4 percent of global installed IC capacity, ahead of South Korea’s 20.4 percent, Japan’s 15.8 percent and China’s 15.3 percent, North America’s 12.6 percent and Europe’s 5.7 percent, IC Insights said. Taiwan is one of two countries that uses 10-nanometer technology or better to produce wafers, holding 62.8 percent of global capacity, with South Korea holding the remaining 37.2
AGGRESSIVE STEP: With the new processors, Apple is aiming at the high-end chips Intel has provided for the MacBook Pro and other top-end Macs for about 15 years Apple Inc on Monday took the most aggressive step yet to strip Intel Corp chips from its computers, announcing more powerful homegrown Mac processors alongside a total revamp of its MacBook Pro laptop computers. The company showcased the chips at an event called “Unleashed,” which also included its latest audio products. The new components, called the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, are 70 percent faster than its M1 predecessors, Apple said. It also unveiled a redesigned MacBook Pro, adding larger screens, MagSafe charging and better resolution. With the new processors and devices, Apple is aiming squarely at the high-end chips that Intel has