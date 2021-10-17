Drone powerhouse Israel is translating the know-how of air force veterans to the delivery of sushi and ice cream, as companies tap their expertise to avoid collisions in increasingly crowded skies.
On a grassy stretch of a Tel Aviv beachfront, three drones flew above shiny high-rises this week, propellers buzzing as they lowered down onto landing pads.
Two carried sushi and a third hauled cans of beer.
Photo: AFP
Their flight was made possible by High Lander, an Israeli company that specializes in traffic control for autonomous drones, and Cando, which helps craft drone strategies for clients.
“To fly one drone is not an issue,” High Lander chief executive Alon Abelson told reporters. “We are talking about multi drones ... coming from different drone manufacturers, but still they are monitoring with our software and we can make sure they don’t collide.”
The demonstration was part of a 20 million shekel (US$6.2 million) public-private initiative to advance Israel’s drone technology.
Daniella Partem, who leads the drone initiative at the Israel Innovation Authority, said she envisioned “thousands” of drones flying simultaneously in crowded cities in the future, providing medical deliveries, bolstering police missions and speeding up takeout food.
“Our goal is to create a competitive market in Israel, not dominated by one company,” she said. “If we manage to remove vehicles from the roads to the air, we can affect traffic, we can reduce air pollution ... we can create a better, safer environment for the delivery of goods.”
Drone expert Michael Horowitz, a political scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, said Israel was crafting “civilian analogues” to its military drones that are getting smaller, and can reportedly move and strike in coordination.
Israel’s military drone program has faced criticism, especially from Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip, who say it induces fear and can lead to the harming of civilians.
In the commercial drone industry, Horowitz said Israel could offer a new approach to companies that tend to develop their technologies alone.
“Often you’ll have a company like Google that is operating oversight of its own systems only,” Horowitz said. “If an Israeli company develops an effective local-level drone command and control architecture that can include drones of lots of different companies, I could imagine a lot of people potentially interested in that product.”
Horowitz said the advances in civilian drones could help Israel recapture drone market share as rivals China and Turkey eat into its military drone exports.
Abelson said he had clients around the world, including in Japan, South Korea, France, the US, Israel and African countries.
Manoel Coelho, chief executive officer of Brazil’s Speedbird Aero drone company, told reporters that he used High Lander to “deconflict airspace,” because it was “one of the first in the world to do it in such an organized manner”
Other Israeli work with drones remains theoretical.
Hadas Aharoni, 22, a controller with the Airwayz drone company, monitored dozens of autonomous drones flying in the northern city of Hadera, although she sat in a control room over Tel Aviv’s busy Ayalon highway, about 50km to the south.
“We can see the flight paths where the drones take off and land, their heights, their batteries and all sorts of problems that we need to resolve so that the drones arrive as they should,” Aharoni said.
So far, the drones have been running practice missions to set landing pads in the city.
“When in the future there will be more flight programs, we are checking this system will be stable,” she said.
Units of Intel Corp and Samsung Electronics Co are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of next month, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains. Saigon Hi-Tech Park is helping its tenants, many of which are running at about 70 percent capacity, to operate fully next month, park deputy manager Le Bich Loan said in a phone interview. She did not elaborate on the steps the park is taking, particularly efforts at bringing back workers who fled to home provinces. The Ho Chi Minh City unit of Nidec Sankyo Corp,
CHIP CRUNCH: Apple’s woes show that even the king of the technology world is not immune from global shortages made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic Apple Inc is likely to slash its projected iPhone 13 production targets for this year by as many as 10 million units as prolonged chip shortages hit its flagship product, people with knowledge of the matter said. The company had expected to produce 90 million new iPhone models in the final three months of this year, but it is now telling manufacturing partners that the total would be lower because Broadcom Inc and Texas Instruments Inc are struggling to deliver enough components, the people said. Apple gets display parts from Texas Instruments, while Broadcom is its longtime supplier of wireless components. One Texas
EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) and China Airlines Ltd (中華航空), the nation’s two major airlines, reported accelerated revenue growth in the third quarter compared with the previous two quarters, thanks to robust air cargo business. EVA Airways yesterday said sales for last quarter rose 40 percent year-on-year to NT$25.81 billion (US$917 million), compared with an increase of 25 percent in the second quarter and a fall of 35 percent in the first quarter. China Airlines said sales grew 39 percent to NT$34.6 billion in the third quarter, after gaining 10 percent in the second quarter and falling 14 percent in the first quarter. EVA
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is embarking on a recruitment drive to hire 200,000 workers in Shenzhen, China, as it ramps up production of the new iPhone 13 series, Chinese business news outlet Eastmoney.com reported. Hon Hai is seeking to recruit those heading back to the city after China’s seven-day National Day holiday, which began on Oct. 1, to help churn out the estimated 100,000 iPhone 13s produced on the site each day, the report said. Following last month’s global release of the iPhone 13, Hon Hai entered its traditional peak season, and workers at its Chinese production sites are said