Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) yesterday said that it has clinched a deal to become the exclusive telecom to distribute Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ streaming service in Taiwan for one-and-a-half years.

Starting on Nov. 12, Taiwan Mobile’s subscribers would be able to stream more than 1,200 films and 16,000 episodes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

“Taiwan Mobile strives to provide customers with the best application of technology and media services, so as to open the possibility for each customer and enrich their everyday lives,” Taiwan Mobile president Jamie Lin (林之晨) said.

Taiwan Mobile Co president Jamie Lin gestures in an undated handout photograph. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Mobile Co

The new over-the-top (OTT) media service is to help bolster Taiwan Mobile’s subscriber base and average revenue per user, as well as to reduce customer churn, Lin told a virtual media briefing.

Taiwan Mobile has 7.2 million mobile subscribers.

One Disney+ account allows up to seven users, four devices connected simultaneously and the ability to download content to 10 devices.

Upon launch, users can use the 5G mobile network to stream Hawkeye or utilize high-speed Wi-Fi 6 at home to watch the show through a low-latency connection to a smart TV with the 4K resolution streaming service.

Taiwan Mobile said it is exploring deeper partnerships with Walt Disney by creating content together.

Taiwan Mobile’s exclusive data plan with Disney+ is to be announced next month.

Last week, Walt Disney said that its Disney+ service would be available for NT$270 a month, or NT$2,790 a year.

Subscribers are to be able to enjoy the Disney+ experience at any time, anywhere on a wide selection of mobile and connected TV devices, it said.

Disney+ media services are to be available for Kbro Corp (凱擘) subscribers, as it and Taiwan Mobile are under the same corporate umbrella controlled by the Tsai (蔡) family, which also operates the nation’s second-biggest financial service provider, Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控).

Taiwan Mobile operates cable TV and broadband businesses through its subsidiary Taiwan Fixed Network Co (台灣固網).