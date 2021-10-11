Taiwan signs MOUs with two states in the US

ARIZONA, NEW MEXICO: The deals are to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the semiconductor industry, as well as the information and communications industry The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) to deepen bilateral trade cooperation with Arizona and New Mexico during a virtual ceremony at the opening of the 10th US Business Day in Taipei. The annual event is hosted by the ministry and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會), with this year’s being held at the Taipei International Convention Center yesterday and today. Taiwan-US business cooperation and partnerships are at their best right now, TAITRA said in a statement. Seminars and symposiums are being held at the event under the Taiwan-US Trade Forum, a platform designed for Taiwan to