Walt Disney Co has said that Disney+ subscribers in Taiwan are to have access to the service’s 1,200 movies and 16,000 episodes of television programs when it launches on Nov. 12.
Prices of NT$270 per month or NT$2,790 per year for the video streaming service were announced yesterday at an online media event.
Disney+ hopes to attract customers with ad-free content from its namesake studio, as well as company-owned entities Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic and Star, in addition to the Star Wars franchise.
The company said movies such as Black Widow and Avengers: Endgame, as well as TV series such as WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would all be part of the service’s offerings.
At the briefing yesterday, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said the new shows and movies available on Disney+ would be updated on a weekly basis.
Feige said that Marvel Studios was considering working with more Asian partners in the future, following the box office success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings this year.
Video streaming services have been tipped to become another battleground between rival telecoms giants Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) and Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信).
Taiwan Mobile is reportedly about to sign a deal with Disney+ to offer discounted fees and other bundled promotions to its users.
The rumored deal is being viewed as a bid to challenge the market dominance of Netflix, which established an ongoing partnership with Chunghwa in 2019.
