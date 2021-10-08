Macronix International Co (旺宏), the world’s biggest supplier of NOR flash memory chips, yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 13.3 percent to a record high of NT$5.68 billion (US$203.2 million), up from NT$5.01 billion in August.
The company has posted monthly revenue highs since April amid robust customer demand for its chips used in servers, automotive parts, medical equipment and industrial products, as well as 5G-related applications.
That brought the chipmaker’s revenue last quarter to NT$14.97 billion on the back of increases in prices and shipments, a surge of 31.32 percent from NT$11.4 billion in the second quarter. On an annual basis, revenue soared 36.71 percent from NT$10.95 billion.
Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times
Macronix said the momentum would likely extend into this quarter and through next year as more customers requested to sign agreements to secure chip supply.
The company downplayed the effects of weakening notebook computer demand and lingering component shortages on its business outlook, adding that demand for automotive applications remains strong.
Robust demand for memory chips also boosted sales at Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子), a supplier of NAND flash memory controllers and modules.
Phison reported NT$16.93 billion in revenue for last quarter, a record high for the company. That represented a quarterly increase of 6.48 percent and annual growth of 42 percent.
The company said it is bullish about market demand and revenue growth this quarter, thanks to growing uptake of 5G devices.
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
KEEPING MUM: An Apple electric vehicle has been a paradox — it is one of its most hotly anticipated products, yet the firm has publicly said almost nothing about it Foxconn Technology Group’s (富士康科技集團) planned purchase of embattled start-up Lordstown Motors Corp’s auto plant in Ohio might make it a stronger contender to assemble electric vehicles for Apple Inc, but success with the endeavor is far from guaranteed. The Taiwanese company is the largest maker of iPhones, giving it a potential edge as Apple explores the automotive sector. Foxconn agreed to spend US$280 million on the Lordstown deal, one of the top vehicle-related investments it has made over the past two years. Foxconn’s early moves into electric vehicles have yielded few tangible results and Apple is expected to require solid proof of vehicle-manufacturing
As automakers scramble to make electric vehicles (EVs) with longer ranges and speedier charging times, the chip industry has a message for them: You are doing it wrong. Semiconductor companies are urging EV makers to ditch traditional silicon chips and embrace materials that would make vehicles more efficient, helping ease consumers’ “range anxiety” and someday making recharges as quick as a gas-station fill-up. However, there is not an agreement yet on which approach to use. Silicon carbide is the front-runner, with gallium nitride emerging as a key contender. What are these new materials? Well, silicon carbide — as the name suggests —