Macronix posts record high monthly revenue

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Macronix International Co (旺宏), the world’s biggest supplier of NOR flash memory chips, yesterday reported that revenue last month expanded 13.3 percent to a record high of NT$5.68 billion (US$203.2 million), up from NT$5.01 billion in August.

The company has posted monthly revenue highs since April amid robust customer demand for its chips used in servers, automotive parts, medical equipment and industrial products, as well as 5G-related applications.

That brought the chipmaker’s revenue last quarter to NT$14.97 billion on the back of increases in prices and shipments, a surge of 31.32 percent from NT$11.4 billion in the second quarter. On an annual basis, revenue soared 36.71 percent from NT$10.95 billion.

A Macronix International Co facility is pictured at the Hsinchu Science Park on Aug. 5. Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times

Macronix said the momentum would likely extend into this quarter and through next year as more customers requested to sign agreements to secure chip supply.

The company downplayed the effects of weakening notebook computer demand and lingering component shortages on its business outlook, adding that demand for automotive applications remains strong.

Robust demand for memory chips also boosted sales at Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子), a supplier of NAND flash memory controllers and modules.

Phison reported NT$16.93 billion in revenue for last quarter, a record high for the company. That represented a quarterly increase of 6.48 percent and annual growth of 42 percent.

The company said it is bullish about market demand and revenue growth this quarter, thanks to growing uptake of 5G devices.