The head of the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Trade is to be the keynote speaker at the EU Investment Forum, which is to be held virtually on Thursday next week, the EU’s top representative to Taiwan said yesterday.
The annual forum, launched last year, is to include remarks by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan Director Filip Grzegorzewski said.
EU Directorate-General for Trade Director-General Sabine Weyand is to deliver a keynote address on “investing in the EU” to spark interest among Taiwanese firms to invest in the world’s largest single market, Grzegorzewski said.
Photo courtesy of the European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan
EU officials involved in the bloc’s economic, financial and climate policies would present planned initiatives and investment opportunities under the EU’s 750 billion euro (US$865.35 billion) recovery fund, he said.
Grzegorzewski said that last year’s event helped boost Taiwanese investment in the EU, which rose 122 percent from 2019.
The EU remains Taiwan’s largest foreign investor, with 38.8 percent of the nation’s inward foreign direct investment last year coming from EU member countries, he said.
Amid changing geopolitics and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grzegorzewski said he anticipated more Taiwanese companies to set foot in the EU.
Those interested in joining the forum can find the Web page to log on to the event and register at https://www.ebrctw.org/chi/index.aspx.
