It is “still too soon to tell” whether power shortages in China would lead to a wave of reshoring by Taiwanese manufacturers, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday.
Wang’s remarks came in response to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬), who during a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee inquired whether any Taiwanese firms have yet made the announcement to “come home” amid power rationing in China.
“All this just happened and manufacturers are dealing with it by switching production to existing manufacturing facilities outside of China,” Wang said. “However, most firms have a wait-and-see attitude toward long-term investment decisions.”
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
Taiwanese manufacturers that have retained domestic production facilities are better able to weather the unexpected shortages, while firms that exclusively produce in China would inevitably be affected, she said.
“It is inevitable that firms that only manufacture in China will take longer to deliver their orders, leading ultimately to lower volumes,” she added.
DPP Legislator Chiu Yi-ying (邱議瑩) asked whether Taiwan has enough electricity generation capacity to supply industrial users, especially if more manufacturers return.
Wang said that Taiwan has mainly secured its energy needs through long-term contracts and is therefore less exposed to an ongoing global energy crunch.
About 70 percent of Taiwan’s liquefied natural gas and 75 percent of its coal come from long-term supply agreements, she said.
“We are prepared,” Wang said, adding that Taiwan has a 30-day supply of coal, as opposed to about 10 days in India or China.
Separately, Minister Without Portfolio John Deng (鄧振中) said that Taiwan’s bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has been “well-received” by Japan, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.
“You can describe the responses to Taiwan’s application as encouraging,” Deng told political commentator Frances Huang (黃光芹) in an interview.
After China’s surprise bid to join the regional trade pact on Sept. 16, Taiwan swiftly followed suit and sent its membership application a week later, worried that China’s membership might derail its long-planned attempt to join the bloc.
“A lot of countries were taken by surprise by China’s bid,” Deng said. “As long as more than half of China’s GDP is generated by state-owned enterprises, it will be hard for the country to meet the CPTPP’s tough requirements.”
Describing China’s bid as a “sneak attack,” Deng said that Taiwan, which “pre-paved” its bid, is more “welcomed internationally.”
“No one is throwing cold water on our bid,” he said, describing Taiwan’s chances as “good.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better