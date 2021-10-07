Taiwan’s machine tool exports are expected to get a “transformational boost” should Taiwan join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the Taiwan Machine Tool and Accessory Builders’ Association said yesterday.
Speaking at the release of the association’s first white paper, Goodway Machine Corp (程泰機械) chairman Edward Yang (楊德華), the association’s founding chairman, said that Taiwan’s machine tool industry is experiencing a year of robust orders, but it also faces headwinds.
“We have faced the unfortunate triple effect of high commodity prices, soaring shipping rates and a strengthening New Taiwan dollar, but orders are heating up,” Yang said.
Photo: Lin Jin-hua, Taipei Times
“It is imperative that Taiwan joins the CPTPP,” he said, adding that membership in the bloc would save the nation’s exporters onerous tariffs and give the industry a “transformational boost.”
Many countries levy tariffs of 4 to 5 percent on Taiwanese machine tools, Yang said.
Compared with competitors in South Korea and Japan, Taiwanese manufacturers bear a “double whammy” of a highly appraised currency and not being a member of the CPTPP, he said.
“We’re shut out of the [China-led] Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership,” Yang said. “The CPTPP is our chance to turn it around.”
Association chairman Habor Hsu (許文憲) said that despite negative factors, this year has been a return to form for the local machine tool industry.
“Our group predicts a 30 percent annual growth in production value for this year, and it looks like meeting that goal will not be a problem,” Hsu said, adding that as of August, the industry’s total output had increased 25 percent year-on-year.
OVERCOMING PANDEMIC
The association predicted that machine tool exports would reach US$2.7 billion this year, up 25 percent year-on-year, and is expecting a further 30 percent increase next year, which would take the industry back to its pre-COVID-19 pandemic level.
The association released its first white paper to gear up the industry for increased automation and high-value-added products, Hsu said.
“The machine tool industry is the mother industry that all other industries, including semiconductors, green energy and consumer electronics, rely on,” Hsu said.
Urging the government to focus more on the sector, Hsu said: “Instead of focusing on gross profit, we want to move toward smart production and automation, and develop a higher-value-added industry.”
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
PRODUCTION VALUE: An analyst said that shortages have become a ‘new normal,’ while foundry firms are inking long-term supply deals and collecting prepayments The production value in Taiwan’s semiconductor industry this year is expected to soar 31.8 percent from last year to NT$3.6 trillion (US$129 billion), outpacing 10.1 percent growth in the global semiconductor industry, market researcher the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute (產業情報研究所) said yesterday. The Taipei-based researcher attributed the strong outlook for the local semiconductor industry to demand for chips used in notebook computers amid a COVID-19 pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy, as well as emerging applications from 5G and artificial intelligence to automotive electronics. Production in the foundry segment, a pillar of Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, is to expand 20 percent annually to NT$1.9 trillion,
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) is planning to develop its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine by using a sequence of the Beta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which was first detected in South Africa, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The company’s animal tests showed that a booster shot built on the Beta variant prompted immunity in hamsters against all variants of the virus, it said. Medigen is seeking to conduct human trials for the vaccine in Taiwan, but it would not necessarily need to conduct phase 1 clinical trials, the earliest stage involving human testing, company spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) told the Taipei
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better