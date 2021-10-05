Jkopay to offer vaccine insurance policies online

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Jkopay Co (街口電子支付) has partnered with a Hong Kong-based insurance technology company to enable its users to buy insurance policies online via its electronic payment tool, the company said yesterday.

In cooperation with Bolttech Management Ltd, Jkopay is offering three vaccine insurance policies from Fubon Insurance Co (富邦產險) on its platform and would provide customers with reward points, it said.

“Although it is not the first time that an e-payment company is cooperating with an insurer to sell insurance products, our service is more convenient,” Jkopay said.

A mobile phone displays Jkopay Co’s app in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Jkopay Co

Jkopay said its users do not need to register as members of Fubon Insurance to buy the products, they can complete the whole transaction on its platform and the whole process takes about three minutes.

The e-payment company, whose number of users has surpassed 5 million, said it has plans to provide more insurance policies.

Established last year, Bolttech cooperates with more than 150 insurance providers and 700 distribution partners to make it easier and more efficient for consumers to buy and sell policies, according to the company’s Web site.