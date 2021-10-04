Alphabet Inc’s Google is shelving plans to add bank accounts to its payment app, becoming the latest tech giant to dial back its ambitions for financial services.
For years, Google has said it is working on adding bank accounts from partners such as Citigroup Inc and Bank of Montreal to its revamped app. The idea was that Google Pay users would be able to use the app to apply for so-called Plex checking and savings accounts from 11 banks.
“Our work with our partners has made it extremely clear that there’s consumer demand for simple, seamless and secure digital payments for online and in-store transactions,” a spokesperson for Google said in a statement. “We’re updating our approach to focus primarily on delivering digital enablement for banks and other financial services providers rather than us serving as the provider of these services.”
Photo: Reuters
Google has tried, and struggled, to become a primary medium of commerce — a goal that has also proven elusive for rivals such as Facebook Inc. The Plex accounts were just one part of a broad overhaul of the Google Pay app, which also allowed users to link up their existing bank accounts and credit cards, and search for discounts when setting out to shop or dine.
Since its debut in 2015, Google Pay — originally called Android Pay — has amassed 150 million users in 30 countries.
Work on updating the Google Pay app — which consumers mostly rely on to send money to friends or for online shopping — began under Caesar Sengupta. He was vice president of the payments business and oversaw Google’s Next Billion Users initiative until his departure in March. Sengupta was in April replaced by Bill Ready, a former PayPal Holdings Inc executive.
By the time Ready took the reins, the Plex account project was behind schedule, a person familiar with the matter said.
A slew of noteworthy executives departed the company and rather than pushing ahead, Ready abandoned the effort.
Google’s decision is a loss for Citigroup, which had been touting the tie-up as evidence of its ability to forge digital partnerships with technology giants in its home country — similar to those it has with the likes of India’s Paytm or Singapore’s Grab. The company vowed to use the technology it made for the partnership with Google in deals with other companies.
“We respect Google’s decision to update its strategy for Plex and look forward to finding other opportunities to work together, including as part of their payments ecosystem,” Citigroup said in a statement. “We also will use the learnings from this effort and the work we did to develop enhanced capabilities to accelerate Citi’s proprietary efforts and advance our work with partner ecosystems.”
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
CREDIT CONTROLS: Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long said that efforts over the years have failed, so the bank has instead sought to ‘induce a soft landing’ Credit control measures have achieved the goal of maintaining the nation’s financial stability, but are unlikely to make houses more affordable, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday. Yang made the comments while fielding questions on the central bank’s operations at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee. “The series of credit controls were intended to prevent money from overflowing into the real-estate market and straining the financial system in times of credit tightening,” the governor said, adding that the US Federal Reserve has indicated plans to taper its bond-buying program later this year and to hike interest rates following better