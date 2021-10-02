US Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) is scheduled to unveil a long-awaited strategy for her country’s troubled trade relationship with China in a speech on Monday at a Washington think tank, her office said.
Tai will deliver remarks on her review of China trade policy at the Center for Strategic Studies in Washington, and participate in a session to answer questions, Tai’s office said in a statement on Thursday.
Since taking office in March, Tai has been conducting a thorough review of Washington’s China trade policy.
US President Joe Biden has kept in place tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of Chinese imports imposed by former US president Donald Trump, but his administration has so far revealed little about how it will address what it calls China’s non-market trade and subsidy practices.
Tai’s speech on Monday would mark the start of the final three months of a “Phase 1” trade deal that Trump struck with Beijing at the start of 2019, easing a tariff war between the world’s two largest economies. It called for China to increase purchases of US energy, services and manufactured goods, by US$200 billion until the end of this year, compared to 2017 levels.
Biden administration officials say that China has not met the Phase 1 terms, and the US intends to hold China to its international trade commitments.
Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, estimates that China’s purchases of US exports through August are running at about 62 percent of the Phase 1 targets, based on US data.
Tensions between the two economic powers has also grown as the US has restricted Chinese companies’ access to sensitive US technologies.
Tai has asked the US Congress for new trade law tools to counteract massive Chinese state subsidies for high-technology sectors.
The Biden administration has sought to rally US allies to join Washington in confronting what it says are abusive trade policies by Beijing. US and EU officials met on Wednesday in Pittsburgh to deepen protection of sensitive technologies and address challenges posed by “non-market economies” — a reference to China.
Sanofi does not plan to pursue the development of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine against COVID-19 because the shot will come too late to market. The French pharmaceutical giant, which has lagged rivals in deploying the technology behind some of the world’s top-selling COVID-19 shots, made the decision despite positive results at phase 1 and 2 trials. Carrying on with the development “wouldn’t address an immediate public health need, because the product would arrive too late on the market,” a spokesperson said. “Sanofi is focusing therefore on a recombinant protein candidate to address the needs of a booster vaccine.” The French drugmaker is
ELECTRICITY OUTAGES: Taiwanese firms are concerned about a potential shortage of raw materials and chemicals if suppliers are affected by the power cuts in China Local printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturers are worried that power cuts in China will reduce factory utilization and throttle revenue growth as the industry enters its peak season, the Taiwan Printed Circuit Association (台灣電路板協會) said yesterday. The warning came as association members expect to be affected by power rationing in China, which has ordered factories to halt operations for seven to 10 days. Apple Inc supplier Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) on Monday said that its factories in Suzhou and Kunshan in Jiangsu Province were told to stop production from midday on Sunday through tomorrow. The two cities are manufacturing hubs for Taiwanese PCB
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s top chipmaker, would not give the US Department of Commerce confidential customer information, majority stakeholder the National Development Fund (國發基金) said yesterday. National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who oversees the fund and is a TSMC board director, told legislators at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei that although the chipmaker could provide the industry more insight into chip shortages during its quarterly board meeting, it is bound by confidentiality agreements not to disclose sensitive details. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday last week said that her agency was asking chip
Every morning, Sam Josti logged on from her home in the US to teach children halfway around the world, just one of thousands of foreign-language tutors giving Chinese students a rare window into Western culture. However, tutors like Massachusetts-based Josti have taken a sharp financial hit after Beijing’s harsh crackdown on extracurricular classes pulled the blinds down over the outside world for Chinese students. Foreign-language teaching firms had long tapped into a vast demand for English in China, where armies of parents are eager to get their children ahead in a cutthroat education system in which a single exam can determine a