LinkedIn is testing the idea of paid online events

Bloomberg





LinkedIn is testing the idea of letting users charge for virtual events hosted on its platform, potentially creating a new moneymaker for the social network and its users.

The test involves a small group of users, and the company has not decided whether to roll it out more broadly, the Microsoft Corp division said in a statement on Monday.

LinkedIn is still exploring the approach, including how much — if anything — it would collect from hosts.

The logo for LinkedIn Corp is shown in Mountain View, California, US on Feb. 6, 2013. Photo: Reuters

The move would build on the growth of LinkedIn Events, a program that saw participation surge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said that 21 million people attended one of the platform’s events last year.

“We continue to learn from member and customer feedback and test new ways to improve the experience,” LinkedIn said in the statement. “As part of this, we are exploring options for payment in the Events product based on feedback from event organizers.”

LinkedIn, which began offering in-person and online event planning through its platform in 2018, refined the system during the pandemic. It added native live videostreaming last year to better handle virtual event hosts.

Earlier this year, LinkedIn started offering hosts the ability to advertise their events.

The company said it is exploring other new features — beyond potentially charging money — to make hosting events easier.