Shares of Yungtay Engineering Co (永大機電) moved sharply higher yesterday after the company announced a day earlier that major shareholder Hitachi Ltd had offered to bring the Taiwanese elevator manufacturer fully under its ownership.
Yungtay shares closed up 10 percent, the maximum daily increase, at NT$63.4, with 466 million shares changing hands on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE), where the benchmark TAIEX closed down 0.76 percent amid concerns over power rationing in China.
At a news conference after the market close on Monday, Yungtay spokesman Lin Tung-sheng (林東昇) said that Hitachi would acquire the remaining 28.9 percent of Yungtay that it does not yet own.
Photo courtesy of Yungtay Engineering Co via CNA
Hitachi has agreed to launch a stock swap to buy Yungtay shares for NT$65.1 each, a 12.82 percent premium over its closing price of NT$57.5 on Monday, Lin said.
Hitachi and its affiliates own a 71.1 percent stake in Yungtay and hold more than half of its board’s director seats, with Makoto Nagashima as chairman.
Yungtay is to hold a special general meeting on Nov. 16 to discuss the deal with Hitachi, and if the plan is approved by shareholders, it will apply with the Financial Supervisory Commission to delist its shares from the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
Despite Yungtay’s plan to delist, Hitachi said that it would continue to increase its investment in Yungtay and extend its reach in the global market, while also continuing technology exchanges between Taiwan and Japan.
Hitachi, which has been a Yungtay partner for more than 50 years, has been eyeing a takeover since 2018, when it proposed a tender offer to acquire the company’s common shares on the open market at NT$60 per share.
Shareholders led by property developers Pau Jar Group (寶佳集團) wrestled with Hitachi for control.
At one point Pau Jar controlled the board, but as Hitachi steadily acquired Yungtay shares on the open market, the group led by Pau Jar steadily lost influence.
On May 10, Hitachi’s Yungtay stake reached 67.24 percent, exceeding the two-thirds ownership threshold required by the Business Mergers and Acquisitions Act (企業併購法) and giving Hitachi the right to hold a special shareholders’ meeting to propose their bid.
The stake held by Pau Jar and its allies has shrunk to 7.86 percent.
Yungtay president Tsai Shang-yu (蔡尚育) on Monday said that the company and Hitachi have entered into discussions about how to penetrate the global market, including China, where Hitachi is the largest supplier of elevators.
“The Yungtay brand has very good market penetration in China, while Hitachi is No. 1,” Tsai said. “We are in continual discussion on how to maximize our combined forces to create maximum value.”
Becoming part of the Hitachi group would give it access to advanced technology in “smart” elevators, remote control and high-speed elevators, as well as Hitachi’s cloud digital technology, improving the company’s products and allowing for remote maintenance, Yungtay said.
“Yungtay has worked with Hitachi since we were founded more than half a century ago,” it said. “This is a merger with a deep basis of friendship and cooperation.”
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
DOWNCYCLE: Most buyers are wary about placing new orders, and although the decline could also be as little as 3%, it would be the first drop since the start of the year The average selling price of DRAM chips next quarter is expected to decline by up to 8 percent quarter-on-quarter, with memory chips used in notebook computers and consumer electronics seeing the steepest decline due to excess inventory and a shortage of components, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means the DRAM industry is entering a new downcycle after experiencing a boom for three quarters, the longest uptrend in the history of the industry. The Taipei-based researcher said it expects the balance between supply and demand to begin tilting toward a surplus in the final quarter of this year. Most DRAM