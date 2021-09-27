Intel breaks ground on US$20bn plants in chip turnaround

Reuters





Intel Corp on Friday broke ground on two new factories in Arizona as part of its turnaround plan to become a major manufacturer of chips for outside customers.

The US$20 billion plants — dubbed Fab 52 and Fab 62 — would bring the total number of Intel factories at its campus in Chandler, Arizona, to six.

They would house Intel’s most advanced chipmaking technology and play a central role in the Santa Clara, California-based company’s effort to regain its lead in making the smallest, fastest chips by 2025, after falling behind rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電).

The Intel Corp logo is pictured on a sign outside its Fab 42 semiconductor plant in Chandler, Arizona, on Oct. 2 last year. Photo: Reuters

The new Arizona plants would also be the first Intel has built from the ground up with space reserved for outside customers. Intel has long made its own chips, but its turnaround plan calls for taking on work for outsiders such as Qualcomm Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s cloud unit, as well as deepening its manufacturing relationship with the US military.

“We want to have more resilience to the supply chain,” said Intel chief executive Pat Gelsinger, who earlier in the week attended a White House meeting on the global chip shortage. “As the only company on US soil that can do the most advanced lithography processes in the world, we are going to step up in a big way.”

Gelsinger said it was too early to say how much of the new plants’ capacity would be reserved for outside customers.

The plants would produce “thousands” of wafers per week, he said.

Wafers are the silicon discs on which chips are made, and each can hold hundreds or even thousands of chips.

Intel rival TSMC has also purchased land to build its first US campus in Phoenix, not far from Intel’s location, where TSMC plans up to six chip factories.

Gelsinger said that Intel plans to announce another US campus site before the end of the year that would eventually hold eight chip factories.