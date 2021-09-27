Four uniform invoices issued in July and last month had the winning serial number drawn on Saturday in the bimonthly lottery for the top prize of NT$10 million (US$360,607), according to the vendors that issued the invoices.
The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize drawn in the July-August uniform lottery is 52604932, the Ministry of Finance said.
President Chain Store Corp (統一超商) said on Friday that three of the four invoices were issued at its 7-Eleven stores, the lowest purchase amount being NT$28.
Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times
Meanwhile, the Pxmart Co Ltd (全聯實業) grocery chain said the other top prize-winning invoice was for a purchase made at one of its outlets in Kaohsiung, which was NT$64 for green tea drinks.
The ministry releases details about the winning special and grand prize invoices about one week after the lottery is drawn.
The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 20102509, while the three winning numbers for the first prizes of NT$200,000 are 39173725, 34997398 and 98953723.
Invoices matching the last seven digits of the first-prize numbers win NT$40,000 and those matching the last six digits win NT$10,000.
Other prizes include NT$4,000 for invoices with the last five digits of the first-prize numbers, NT$1,000 for invoices with the last four digits and NT$200 for invoices with the last three digits.
A further prize of NT$200 goes to holders of invoices ending with the three-digit combination 634.
In the latest lottery draw, the ministry added 100,000 new NT$800 prizes, in addition to 30 NT$1 million prizes, 16,000 NT$2,000 prizes, and 1 million NT$500 prizes.
People can verify the winning numbers on mobile phone apps they use for digitally stored invoices, or on the government’s E-Invoice Web site from tomorrow.
For prizes of up to NT$40,000, invoices can be redeemed at credit cooperatives across the nation, while First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Chang Hwa Bank (彰化銀行) and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan (農業金庫) offer cash redemptions for all prizes, including those larger than NT $200,000.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases
DOWNCYCLE: Most buyers are wary about placing new orders, and although the decline could also be as little as 3%, it would be the first drop since the start of the year The average selling price of DRAM chips next quarter is expected to decline by up to 8 percent quarter-on-quarter, with memory chips used in notebook computers and consumer electronics seeing the steepest decline due to excess inventory and a shortage of components, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. That means the DRAM industry is entering a new downcycle after experiencing a boom for three quarters, the longest uptrend in the history of the industry. The Taipei-based researcher said it expects the balance between supply and demand to begin tilting toward a surplus in the final quarter of this year. Most DRAM