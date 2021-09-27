Vendors say four people won NT$10m in lottery

Staff writer, with CNA





Four uniform invoices issued in July and last month had the winning serial number drawn on Saturday in the bimonthly lottery for the top prize of NT$10 million (US$360,607), according to the vendors that issued the invoices.

The winning number for the NT$10 million special prize drawn in the July-August uniform lottery is 52604932, the Ministry of Finance said.

President Chain Store Corp (統一超商) said on Friday that three of the four invoices were issued at its 7-Eleven stores, the lowest purchase amount being NT$28.

Uniform invoices are pictured in Taipei on May 25, 2019. Photo: Clare Cheng, Taipei Times

Meanwhile, the Pxmart Co Ltd (全聯實業) grocery chain said the other top prize-winning invoice was for a purchase made at one of its outlets in Kaohsiung, which was NT$64 for green tea drinks.

The ministry releases details about the winning special and grand prize invoices about one week after the lottery is drawn.

The winning number for the NT$2 million grand prize is 20102509, while the three winning numbers for the first prizes of NT$200,000 are 39173725, 34997398 and 98953723.

Invoices matching the last seven digits of the first-prize numbers win NT$40,000 and those matching the last six digits win NT$10,000.

Other prizes include NT$4,000 for invoices with the last five digits of the first-prize numbers, NT$1,000 for invoices with the last four digits and NT$200 for invoices with the last three digits.

A further prize of NT$200 goes to holders of invoices ending with the three-digit combination 634.

In the latest lottery draw, the ministry added 100,000 new NT$800 prizes, in addition to 30 NT$1 million prizes, 16,000 NT$2,000 prizes, and 1 million NT$500 prizes.

People can verify the winning numbers on mobile phone apps they use for digitally stored invoices, or on the government’s E-Invoice Web site from tomorrow.

For prizes of up to NT$40,000, invoices can be redeemed at credit cooperatives across the nation, while First Commercial Bank (第一銀行), Chang Hwa Bank (彰化銀行) and the Agricultural Bank of Taiwan (農業金庫) offer cash redemptions for all prizes, including those larger than NT $200,000.