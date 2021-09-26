The US dollar rose on Friday and posted its third straight week of gains against a basket of major currencies, as uncertainty over beleaguered property developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) helped the greenback bounce back from a sharp decline in the prior session.
The Chinese firm owes US$305 billion and has run short on cash, missing a Thursday deadline for paying US$83.5 million and leaving investors questioning whether it would make the payment before a 30-day grace period expires.
A collapse of the company could create systemic risks to China’s financial system.
THURSDAY DROP
The safe-haven US dollar had its biggest one-day percentage drop in about a month on Thursday, after Beijing injected new cash into the financial system and Evergrande announced that it would make interest payments on an onshore bond, boosting risk sentiment.
The offshore Chinese yuan weakened versus the greenback to yuan 6.4641 per dollar.
The decline came a day after the greenback was lifted by Wednesday’s announcement from the US Federal Reserve that it would likely begin to trim its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and flagged interest rate increases might follow suit sooner than expected as the central bank moves away from its COVID-19 crisis policies.
MULTIPLE FACTORS
“We are in one of the situations, and this doesn’t always happen, where the dollar is the beneficiary of multiple ideas,” FXStreet.com senior analyst Joseph Trevisani said.
“The US economy does look better than most of its competitors, there is lingering fear out there over Evergrande and what else is out there in the rather untransparent Chinese economy and political system, plus the Fed appears finally ready,” Trevisani said.
The US dollar index rose 0.237 percent, with the euro down 0.2 percent at US$1.1713.
NEW TAIWAN DOLLAR
The New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar, gaining NT$0.042 to close at NT$27.731, up a slight 0.02 percent from NT$27.736 a week earlier.
Sterling weakened a day after hawkish comments from the Bank of England on Thursday pushed the pound to its biggest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 23.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.43 percent to ￥110.77 versus the greenback, while Sterling declined 0.36 percent to US$1.3676.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases