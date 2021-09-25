Fears grow as Evergrande misses interest deadline

GLOBAL REVERBERATIONS: Investors worry about a potential default after a US$83.5m repayment deadline passed without explanation, leaving the firm in uncharted waters

Reuters, Singapore and Shanghai





China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) inched closer yesterday to the potential default that investors fear, missing a payment deadline in one of the clearest indications yet that the developer whose debt struggles have spooked markets is in dire trouble.

The company owes US$305 billion, has run short of cash, and investors are worried that a collapse could pose systemic risks to China’s financial system and reverberate around the world.

A deadline for paying US$83.5 million in bond interest passed without remark from Evergrande, and bondholders had not been paid nor heard from the company, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

The firm is now in uncharted waters and enters a 30-day grace period. It would default if that passes without payment.

“These are periods of eerie silence as no one wants to take massive risks at this stage,” said Howe Chung Wan, head of Asia fixed income at Principal Global Investors in Singapore.

“There’s no precedent to this at the size of Evergrande ... we have to see in the next 10 days or so, before China goes into holiday, how this is going to play out,” he said.

China’s central bank again injected cash into the banking system yesterday, seen as a signal of support for markets. However, authorities have been silent on Evergrande’s predicament, and China’s state media has offered no clues on a rescue package.

Evergrande appointed financial advisers and warned of default last week, and world markets fell heavily on Monday amid fears of contagion, though they have since stabilized.

The conundrum for policymakers is how fiercely they can impose financial discipline without fueling social unrest, since an ugly collapse at Evergrande could crush a property market that accounts for 40 percent of Chinese household wealth.

Protests by disgruntled suppliers, home buyers and investors last week illustrated discontent that could spiral in the event a default sparks crises at other developers.

Evergrande has promised to prioritize such investors and resolved one coupon payment on a domestic bond this week.

However, it has said nothing about the offshore interest payment that was due on Thursday or a US$47.5 million payment due next week.

Bondholders are starting to think that it might be about a month before the situation becomes clearer, and markets have already assumed they could likely take a large haircut.

“Current market pricing estimates that investors in Evergrande’s dollar bonds are likely to recover very little,” said Jennifer James, a portfolio manager and lead emerging markets analyst at Janus Henderson Investors.

“The likeliest outcome is that the company will engage with creditors to come up with a restructuring agreement,” she said, warning that if such a deal is mismanaged “the loss of confidence could have contagion effects.”

Global markets have begun to recover after Evergrande’s plight sparked a sharp selloff, trading on the basis that the crisis can be contained.

Only about US$20 billion of Evergrande’s debts are owed offshore, yet the risks at home are considerable because of the risks to China’s property sector, a vast store of wealth.

“Housing sales and investments could inevitably slow further. This would knock nearly 1 percentage point off GDP growth,” analysts at Societe Generale said in a note.

“The longer policymakers wait before acting, the higher the hard-landing risk,” the note said.

There have been few signs of official intervention. The People’s Bank of China’s 270 billion yuan (US$42 billion) cash injection this week is the largest weekly sum since January, and has helped put a floor under stocks.

Bloomberg Law also reported that regulators had asked Evergrande to avoid a near-term default, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.