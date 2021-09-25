China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) inched closer yesterday to the potential default that investors fear, missing a payment deadline in one of the clearest indications yet that the developer whose debt struggles have spooked markets is in dire trouble.
The company owes US$305 billion, has run short of cash, and investors are worried that a collapse could pose systemic risks to China’s financial system and reverberate around the world.
A deadline for paying US$83.5 million in bond interest passed without remark from Evergrande, and bondholders had not been paid nor heard from the company, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.
The firm is now in uncharted waters and enters a 30-day grace period. It would default if that passes without payment.
“These are periods of eerie silence as no one wants to take massive risks at this stage,” said Howe Chung Wan, head of Asia fixed income at Principal Global Investors in Singapore.
“There’s no precedent to this at the size of Evergrande ... we have to see in the next 10 days or so, before China goes into holiday, how this is going to play out,” he said.
China’s central bank again injected cash into the banking system yesterday, seen as a signal of support for markets. However, authorities have been silent on Evergrande’s predicament, and China’s state media has offered no clues on a rescue package.
Evergrande appointed financial advisers and warned of default last week, and world markets fell heavily on Monday amid fears of contagion, though they have since stabilized.
The conundrum for policymakers is how fiercely they can impose financial discipline without fueling social unrest, since an ugly collapse at Evergrande could crush a property market that accounts for 40 percent of Chinese household wealth.
Protests by disgruntled suppliers, home buyers and investors last week illustrated discontent that could spiral in the event a default sparks crises at other developers.
Evergrande has promised to prioritize such investors and resolved one coupon payment on a domestic bond this week.
However, it has said nothing about the offshore interest payment that was due on Thursday or a US$47.5 million payment due next week.
Bondholders are starting to think that it might be about a month before the situation becomes clearer, and markets have already assumed they could likely take a large haircut.
“Current market pricing estimates that investors in Evergrande’s dollar bonds are likely to recover very little,” said Jennifer James, a portfolio manager and lead emerging markets analyst at Janus Henderson Investors.
“The likeliest outcome is that the company will engage with creditors to come up with a restructuring agreement,” she said, warning that if such a deal is mismanaged “the loss of confidence could have contagion effects.”
Global markets have begun to recover after Evergrande’s plight sparked a sharp selloff, trading on the basis that the crisis can be contained.
Only about US$20 billion of Evergrande’s debts are owed offshore, yet the risks at home are considerable because of the risks to China’s property sector, a vast store of wealth.
“Housing sales and investments could inevitably slow further. This would knock nearly 1 percentage point off GDP growth,” analysts at Societe Generale said in a note.
“The longer policymakers wait before acting, the higher the hard-landing risk,” the note said.
There have been few signs of official intervention. The People’s Bank of China’s 270 billion yuan (US$42 billion) cash injection this week is the largest weekly sum since January, and has helped put a floor under stocks.
Bloomberg Law also reported that regulators had asked Evergrande to avoid a near-term default, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases