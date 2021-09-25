The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday raised its forecast for Taiwan’s GDP growth this year to 6.2 percent, saying that the country’s economic momentum is expected to continue into the second half of the year.
In its latest Asian Development Outlook report, the ADB said the new forecast was an upgrade from its estimate in April of 4.6 percent growth, but it maintained its projected 3 percent growth for next year.
Taiwan saw robust economic growth of 8.3 percent in the first half of the year, the ADB said, citing a 22.4 percent year-on-year increase in exports on the back of high demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications.
In addition, capital formation expanded by 8.9 percent in the first six months, with massive investments in machinery, transportation equipment, 5G network development and infrastructure for green energy, among other areas, the bank said.
However, private consumption, grew by only 1 percent in the first half of the year, due to a domestic outbreak of COVID-19 in May, it said.
Noting that about 40 percent of the population had received its first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of mid-August, the ADB said the disease seemed to be largely contained, which should boost consumer confidence and bode well for private consumption.
“Growth will likely continue for the rest of this year,” the bank said, citing increased manufacturing activity in July, strong growth in industrial production, and solid export orders.
The downside risks include possible new outbreaks of variants of SARS-CoV-2 and delays in the country’s vaccine rollout, it said.
Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday announced plans to buy a New York office building for US$2.1 billion, confirming its push into the US’ largest city despite the COVID-19 teleworking trend. This is the largest real-estate purchase in the US for an office building since the beginning of the global spread of COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal quoted Real Capital Analytics as saying. Google already rents the premises in Manhattan, which are located on the site of a former railroad terminal in the Hudson Square neighborhood. The Silicon Valley giant envisions a campus with a total surface area of 160,000m2 by mid-2023
‘CORE VALUES’: The contract chipmaker did not specify why the employees were dismissed, but media reports said they had leaked information about customer orders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has fired seven of its employees for violating the company’s “core values,” the world’s largest contract chipmaker said yesterday. While the company did not disclose exactly why it fired the seven employees, local media reports earlier in the day said that the employees had leaked confidential information about customer orders. In a statement, the company said that it fired the seven at once, adding that it released an internal notice last week to inform the entire company of the move ahead of the four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holilday, which ended on Tuesday. TSMC said it fired the seven
Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group (恆大集團) has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, said Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd (恆大地產), its main unit. Evergrande, with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of US$83.5 million due on Thursday. The company said on WeChat on Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices. Financial news outlet Caixin on
MILD ADJUSTMENT: Two previous efforts failed to curtail mortgage financing, although the new measures should not affect property prices, the central bank governor said The central bank yesterday tightened credit controls for second-home mortgages in specific areas and purchases of plots of land, especially in industrial parks. However, the nation’s top monetary policymaker kept its policy rate at a record-low 1.125 percent for the sixth consecutive quarter, despite revising up its GDP growth forecast for this year from 5.08 percent to 5.75 percent. “Board members factored in economic uncertainty at home and around the world,” central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said, adding that growing inflationary pressure was a temporary phenomenon induced by bad weather and a low base effect for oil prices. International fuel price increases