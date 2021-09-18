The Fair Trade Commission (FTC, 公平會) yesterday fined Foodpanda Taiwan Co (富胖達) NT$2 million (US$72,109) for unfair trade practices.
In contravention of the Fair Trade Act (公平法), the food delivery platform prohibited partner restaurants from charging different prices for dine-in and takeaway food, as well as banning them from providing their own delivery service or allowing customers to pick up their own orders, the commission said.
The company has been told to cease such practices immediately, it added.
“By taking away a restaurant’s ability to offer a price differential for takeout versus dine-in customers, Foodpanda infringed on the right of restaurants to control their own revenue structure,” FTC Vice Chairman Andy Chen (陳志民) said.
By stopping restaurants from offering lower prices for dine-in versus takeout meals, Foodpanda is “effectively forcing all customers to shoulder the cost of their commission,” Chen said.
Non-cooperating restaurants were punished by being dropped by Foodpanda or having their commission rates raised.
Furthermore, Foodpanda was giving consumers a discount for picking up their meals at the restaurant rather than having food delivered. However, it still charged restaurants the same commission, forcing restaurants to essentially undercut their own dine-in services, as the same meal would have been cheaper if ordered through Foodpanda.
Foodpanda’s practice of offering discounts on commissions for restaurants to cooperate with them exclusively was not judged improper, for the time being, the commission said.
However, the commission is keeping an eye out for network effects as Taiwan’s increasingly valuable meal delivery market consolidates.
The FTC warned market leaders Foodpanda and UberEats that it has noticed the increasing concentration of the Taiwanese meal delivery market.
As the big players gain market power, they could acquire an inappropriate amount of clout when dealing with partners and keeping out other competitors, it said.
“If the number of restaurants signing exclusive deals continues to expand, at some point the monopoly effect emerges,” it said. “If at some point the market becomes anti-competitive, it would be in contravention of the Fair Trade Act and the commission will investigate in accordance with the law.”
Apple Inc’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day new devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives, including chief executive officer Tim Cook, presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1 percent to close at US$148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Excluding Apple’s 8.3 percent rally on the day cofounder Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in
BEATING SCHEDULE: Government plans are for nacelle assemblies to be totally local from next year, but Orsted Taiwan said that it was going ‘above and beyond’ Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA yesterday inaugurated Taiwan’s first nacelle assembly plant at the Port of Taichung, its first assembly facility for offshore nacelles outside Europe. Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), a long-time champion of Taiwan’s ambitions to become a regional hub in the offshore wind farm industry, described the plant as a “milestone” at a ceremony at the plant. “The completion of Siemens Gamesa’s nacelle assembly plant is a milestone for the development of the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan and a step toward localizing the supply chain,” Shen said. “This is only the beginning. My great hope
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday. Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event. “There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said. “The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan. Lu also doused some