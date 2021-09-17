Australia yesterday approved a controversial coal mine extension, doubling down on a commitment to continue extracting fossil fuels, despite growing pressure to cut carbon emissions.
Australian Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley green-lighted Whitehaven Coal’s Vickery mine extension near Sydney, just a week after the pro-coal conservative government said that global demand was rising and vowed to keep mining coal for export.
It comes ahead of the UN COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in November, and as world leaders urge Australia to step up climate action and commit to a target for reaching net-zero emissions.
In her decision, Ley said she “found that the approval of the proposed action is consistent with Australia’s commitments under the Paris Agreement,” adding that the mining company had identified Japan, South Korea and Taiwan as likely customers.
The mine has attracted controversy in Australia and a lawsuit from eight teenagers who scored a major victory in May when a judge agreed extending it would cause them climate-related harm.
However, while the federal judge ruled that the government must take into account the damage the project would do to the group’s health, wealth and well-being, he rejected their calls for an injunction to stop the project outright.
“The minister has a duty to take reasonable care to avoid causing personal injury to the children when deciding ... to approve or not approve the extension project,” Justice Mordy Bromberg found.
Ley has attached a number of conditions to the mine — which will produce a mix of coking coal used to make steel and thermal coal for electricity generation — including that threatened species living in the area and nearby rivers are protected.
However, Tim Buckley, from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, slammed the move as “ignoring the science of climate change and the rapidly escalating economic cost of inaction.”
“The Australian court system has ruled that our government has a duty of care to future generations, but our federal government continues to ignore this — and increased stranded asset costs will be the direct result,” he said.
Australia is one of the world’s largest producers of coal and natural gas, but has also suffered under increasingly extreme climate-fueled droughts, floods and bushfires in recent years.
A study published in the journal Nature last week found that 89 percent of global coal reserves — and 95 percent of Australia’s share — must be left untouched to address the climate crisis.
Apple Inc’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day new devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives, including chief executive officer Tim Cook, presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1 percent to close at US$148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Excluding Apple’s 8.3 percent rally on the day cofounder Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in
BEATING SCHEDULE: Government plans are for nacelle assemblies to be totally local from next year, but Orsted Taiwan said that it was going ‘above and beyond’ Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA yesterday inaugurated Taiwan’s first nacelle assembly plant at the Port of Taichung, its first assembly facility for offshore nacelles outside Europe. Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), a long-time champion of Taiwan’s ambitions to become a regional hub in the offshore wind farm industry, described the plant as a “milestone” at a ceremony at the plant. “The completion of Siemens Gamesa’s nacelle assembly plant is a milestone for the development of the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan and a step toward localizing the supply chain,” Shen said. “This is only the beginning. My great hope
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the