Google to grow local staff with recruitment drive

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday.

Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event.

“There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said.

The Google logo is displayed at the Google Taiwan office’s entrance in New Taipei City’s Banciao District on Jan. 27. Photo: CNA

“The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan.

Lu also doused some “urban myths” about how Taiwanese candidates can boost their chances of landing a coveted job at Google.

These false beliefs include: “Google’s Taiwanese staff are paid less” and “Goggle is only looking for graduates from top schools who speak fluent English,” she said.

Regarding interview tips, Lu said: “Taiwanese applicants often take too long in search of the perfect answer, but it’s more important to remain relaxed.”

“If the interview is more like a relaxed conversation, the chances of success would naturally be higher,” she said.

Aside from contending with applicants from around the world, job-seekers would also be competing with established Google employees, as the company encourages internal transfers.

Lu offered some tips on how candidates can make their resume stand out, including using concise language, as well as numbers to demonstrate their professional knowledge and other qualities that they can bring to the table.

“The low cost of labor is not why Google is in Taiwan,” Lu said, adding that what is more important is whether top talent is available and whether government policies are conducive.

While it is true that many Google employees come from top schools and speak fluent English, those attributes are not prerequisites, said Jeffrey Shih (石啟瑞), who works on talent and outreach programs at Google Taiwan.

“Most Google jobs ask for only a college degree, and might not even specify a particular major,” Shih said.

The level of English skills required depends on the position, as a sizeable number of jobs require only conversational English, he added.