As Google expands its footprint in Taiwan, it plans to recruit software and hardware talent for its Google Nest smart device team, a chip development team, and teams to support its Pixel and Chromebook products, Google Taiwan said yesterday.
Supply chain management talent will also be in demand, the company said at an online event.
“There will always be openings for software engineers, hardware engineers and project managers,” Google Taiwan human resources head Vanessa Lu (呂亞樵) said.
Photo: CNA
“The strength of the Taiwanese industry is very clear,” Lu said, adding that the company would continue to invest in Taiwan.
Lu also doused some “urban myths” about how Taiwanese candidates can boost their chances of landing a coveted job at Google.
These false beliefs include: “Google’s Taiwanese staff are paid less” and “Goggle is only looking for graduates from top schools who speak fluent English,” she said.
Regarding interview tips, Lu said: “Taiwanese applicants often take too long in search of the perfect answer, but it’s more important to remain relaxed.”
“If the interview is more like a relaxed conversation, the chances of success would naturally be higher,” she said.
Aside from contending with applicants from around the world, job-seekers would also be competing with established Google employees, as the company encourages internal transfers.
Lu offered some tips on how candidates can make their resume stand out, including using concise language, as well as numbers to demonstrate their professional knowledge and other qualities that they can bring to the table.
“The low cost of labor is not why Google is in Taiwan,” Lu said, adding that what is more important is whether top talent is available and whether government policies are conducive.
While it is true that many Google employees come from top schools and speak fluent English, those attributes are not prerequisites, said Jeffrey Shih (石啟瑞), who works on talent and outreach programs at Google Taiwan.
“Most Google jobs ask for only a college degree, and might not even specify a particular major,” Shih said.
The level of English skills required depends on the position, as a sizeable number of jobs require only conversational English, he added.
Apple Inc’s iPhone 13 debut was met with a stock slump on Tuesday, keeping with a tradition of poor share price performance on the day new devices are unveiled. Shares of the technology giant sank after Apple executives, including chief executive officer Tim Cook, presented the new lineup of phones and other devices. The stock fell 1 percent to close at US$148.12 in New York trading. Prior to Tuesday, Apple’s shares fell on three-quarters of the days Apple unveiled new iPhones, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Excluding Apple’s 8.3 percent rally on the day cofounder Steve Jobs announced the first iPhone in
BEATING SCHEDULE: Government plans are for nacelle assemblies to be totally local from next year, but Orsted Taiwan said that it was going ‘above and beyond’ Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA yesterday inaugurated Taiwan’s first nacelle assembly plant at the Port of Taichung, its first assembly facility for offshore nacelles outside Europe. Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), a long-time champion of Taiwan’s ambitions to become a regional hub in the offshore wind farm industry, described the plant as a “milestone” at a ceremony at the plant. “The completion of Siemens Gamesa’s nacelle assembly plant is a milestone for the development of the offshore wind farm industry in Taiwan and a step toward localizing the supply chain,” Shen said. “This is only the beginning. My great hope
ROBUST DEMAND: 5G, AI and Internet of Things technologies are driving growth and employment, as the company plans a new plant in Hsinchu County Contract electronics manufacturer Wistron Corp (緯創) plans to invest about NT$11.1 billion (US$400.58 million) in Taiwan, in line with its global deployment strategy, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday. The company’s investment is also a demonstration of robust demand for 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things applications, the ministry said in a statement. Wistron, spun off from Acer Inc (宏碁) in 2001, is a notebook computer original design manufacturing partner to major PC brands. The company, which is based in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖), also produces servers, data storage devices, game consoles and communications products for brand clients
CHIPPING AWAY: Hon Hai would use TSMC’s 40-nanometer process to make battery management ECUs for the growing electric vehicle market, it said Manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) is using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) technology to produce its electronic control units (ECUs), as part of its foray into electric vehicle development. In an online Next Forum held by the Hon Hai Research Institute (鴻海研究院) and industry group SEMI on Thursday, Chen Wei-ming (陳偉銘), head of Hon Hai’s semiconductor business group, said the company was using TSMC’s 40-nanometer process for ECU production. Hon Hai is keen to produce ECUs, which are used to control one or more functions in a vehicle, tailored for its customers, Chen said. Although Taiwanese firms command the