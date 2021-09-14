Taiwan’s labor market might benefit from stable GDP growth next quarter, as 24 percent of companies plan to increase payroll, while 4 percent plan to lower headcounts, a quarterly survey released yesterday by ManpowerGroup showed.
The majority, or 69 percent, were not planning any changes, the human resources firm said after polling 1,030 local employers.
Job gains are expected in seven of Taiwan’s industrial sectors between next month and December, it said.
Photo: CNA
Employers in the manufacturing sector were more confident than those in other sectors, as they have been benefiting from a global economic recovery and the advent of the high sales season for technology products, ManpowerGroup Taiwan general manager Joan Yeh (葉朝蒂) said.
Regardless, local employers are being cautious in planning their workforces as uncertainty lingers, Yeh said.
Hiring intentions in the manufacturing sector stood at 30 percent, followed by 24 percent in the transportation and utilities sector, and 22 percent in service-focused sectors, the survey found.
The transportation and utilities sectors posted the highest increase in hiring intentions, as online shopping flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing a surge in business at logistics and transportation service providers, it said.
Employers in the retail and wholesale sector were looking at relatively stable headcounts, with 16 percent of respondents in the industry planning to add jobs next quarter, it said.
The leisure and hospitality sector remained the weakest performer, with hiring intentions standing at 7 percent, it said.
