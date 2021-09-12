Oil gained for a third week, as investors focused on the ongoing production shut-ins in the US Gulf of Mexico because more refineries have resumed operations nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida tore through the region.
West Texas Intermediate futures posted the longest set of weekly gains since July, after ending Friday 2.32 percent at US$69.72 a barrel, up 0.62 percent from a week earlier.
Brent crude for October delivery was up 2.06 percent at US$72.92 a barrel, posting a weekly increase of 0.43 percent.
Photo: Reuters
More than 1 million barrels a day of US offshore crude production remains shut in after Ida swept through the area nearly two weeks ago.
Meanwhile, more Louisiana refineries are resuming operations, raising demand for crude oil.
The slow return of offshore production led to Exxon Mobil Corp to secure approval for another 1.5 million barrels of crude from the US Department of Energy’s Strategic Reserves for its refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which was operating normally as of Thursday.
Marathon Petroleum Corp’s 578,000-barrel-a-day refinery in Garyville, Louisiana, is in operation for the first time since before Ida slammed into the coast.
“The market is now laser focused on the supply situation in the US,” Commodity Research Group senior partner Andrew Lebow said. “The losses from the extended outage in the Gulf are being felt more.”
Even after China made an unprecedented move to intervene in oil markets this week, crude in New York has traded in a US$4 band since late last month.
The market has been pulled in different directions with the majority of Gulf of Mexico production still shut from Hurricane Ida and falling US stockpiles acting as bullish triggers, countered by the ever-present COVID-19 pandemic.
China’s bold, but vague declaration to release oil reserves from its massive strategic stockpiles has some traders questioning the lasting impact of such a move by the world’s biggest crude importer.
The Chinese National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration this week also said that a “normalized” rotation of crude oil in the state stockpiles is “an important way for the reserves to play its role in balancing the market,” indicating that it might continue to release barrels.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) is planning to hire more than 2,000 workers by the end of this year as the world’s largest IC packaging and testing services provider continues to expand production, the firm said on Saturday, the first day of a massive recruitment campaign for its Kaohsiung production base The firm is seeking engineers, management trainees and production assistants, ASE said, adding that it is holding walk-in interviews at its K10 plant. ASE would also continue to work closely with academic institutions to provide training opportunities to enlarge its talent pool, it said. Kaohsiung has become one of the most important
BOOST BY ASSOCIATION: Medigen’s chief executive officer said that it was focusing on countries that strongly believe in Taiwan’s medical system and government Domestic vaccine maker Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) shot has already been used by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) over better-known, more established inoculations. Now the company is aiming to sell 100 million doses next year by gaining clearance from three to five additional countries, Medigen chief executive officer Charles Chen (陳燦堅) said in an interview. The ambitious target comes even as Medigen has not yet started the final trials typically required for approval. About 660,000 doses have been given locally thus far based on early study results. The company, which is developing vaccines for dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease,