The US dollar on Friday rose in line with higher US Treasury yields, as investors focused on when the US Federal Reserve is likely to begin reducing its asset purchases.
The New Taiwan dollar yesterday dropped against the US dollar on a make-up Saturday for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, losing NT$0.020 to close at NT$27.710, down 0.03 percent from a week earlier.
The greenback has risen from a one-month low on Friday last week after jobs data for last month showed that jobs growth slowed, while wage inflation rose more than expected.
However, the currency has not yet been able to establish a strong trend, as investors wait for new clues about when the Fed is likely to begin paring its bond purchases and, eventually, increase rates.
“That to me is the most important thing, is when does the Fed hike rates, and unfortunately we may not know that for a little while,” said Erik Nelson, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo & Co in New York.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Friday said that she would still like the central bank to begin tapering asset purchases this year, joining a chorus of policymakers making it clear that their plans to begin scaling back support were not derailed by weaker jobs growth last month.
Fed officials are grappling with rising price pressures while jobs growth remains below their targets.
Data on Friday showed that US producer prices increased solidly last month, indicating that high inflation is likely to continue for a while, with supply chains remaining tight as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.
The Wall Street Journal wrote that Fed officials would seek to make an agreement at the Fed’s meeting this month to begin paring bond purchases in November.
The US dollar index gained 0.17 percent to 92.64, up 0.66 percent from a week earlier.
The US currency had dipped earlier on Friday on improving risk sentiment on news that US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) spoke for the first time in seven months.
The US dollar was last down 0.13 percent to 6.4419 yuan.
The euro on Friday fell 0.07 percent to US$1.1816, a day after the European Central Bank said it would trim emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) is planning to hire more than 2,000 workers by the end of this year as the world’s largest IC packaging and testing services provider continues to expand production, the firm said on Saturday, the first day of a massive recruitment campaign for its Kaohsiung production base The firm is seeking engineers, management trainees and production assistants, ASE said, adding that it is holding walk-in interviews at its K10 plant. ASE would also continue to work closely with academic institutions to provide training opportunities to enlarge its talent pool, it said. Kaohsiung has become one of the most important
BOOST BY ASSOCIATION: Medigen’s chief executive officer said that it was focusing on countries that strongly believe in Taiwan’s medical system and government Domestic vaccine maker Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) shot has already been used by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) over better-known, more established inoculations. Now the company is aiming to sell 100 million doses next year by gaining clearance from three to five additional countries, Medigen chief executive officer Charles Chen (陳燦堅) said in an interview. The ambitious target comes even as Medigen has not yet started the final trials typically required for approval. About 660,000 doses have been given locally thus far based on early study results. The company, which is developing vaccines for dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease,