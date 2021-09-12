European stocks closed lower on Friday, down more than 1 percent this week as investors weighed risks from tighter monetary policies after the European Central Bank (ECB) signaled a slowdown of COVID-19-era bond purchases.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.26 percent to 466.34, and dropped for four of five sessions this week to post a weekly decline of 1.19 percent, as worries persisted about a slowing global economic recovery.
Defensive sectors such as healthcare and real estate notched the biggest weekly drops, as investors positioned for a possible increase in economic growth.
News of a call between Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and US President Joe Biden offered some relief to battered Asian stocks, particularly tech companies that have come under heightened regulatory scrutiny in Beijing.
Tech stocks in Europe rose 0.7 percent, while luxury stocks received a boost as France’s LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE rose 0.8 percent after HSBC Holdings PLC recommended buying the stock.
China-exposed miners were the biggest gainers on the day, up 1.1 percent.
European stocks found support after the ECB said it was not about to close the money taps, despite projecting higher growth and inflation for the eurozone.
“The outcome of the meeting is likely to be supportive in the short term, but even if ECB President Christine Lagarde was cautious in highlighting that the decision was a just a recalibration, a ‘real’ tapering is probably coming next year, provided that economic conditions remain good enough,” UniCredit SpA analysts said.
European shares have hovered below their record highs in the middle of last month on the back of good earnings and recovery prospects, but major money houses are skeptical of further gains, particularly in US stock markets that are home to high-growth companies.
In London, the FTSE 100 ended higher, but posted its worst weekly performance since the middle of last month as data showed the pace of domestic economic recovery stalled in July due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and supply chain disruptions.
The blue-chip index ended 0.07 percent up at 7,029.20, down 1.53 percent from a week earlier, with miners leading the gains.
Economic output rose just 0.1 percent in July, the British Office for National Statistics said, the smallest monthly increase since January when the uK went into a new national lockdown.
“Isolation rules have been relaxed... The vaccination rollout has continued apace and Delta appears to have been kept at bay, at least for now,” AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said.
“August’s figures will be colored by the bright palate of summer, but September seems to have brought a new term full of old normals,” Hewson added.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) is planning to hire more than 2,000 workers by the end of this year as the world’s largest IC packaging and testing services provider continues to expand production, the firm said on Saturday, the first day of a massive recruitment campaign for its Kaohsiung production base The firm is seeking engineers, management trainees and production assistants, ASE said, adding that it is holding walk-in interviews at its K10 plant. ASE would also continue to work closely with academic institutions to provide training opportunities to enlarge its talent pool, it said. Kaohsiung has become one of the most important
BOOST BY ASSOCIATION: Medigen’s chief executive officer said that it was focusing on countries that strongly believe in Taiwan’s medical system and government Domestic vaccine maker Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp’s (高端疫苗) shot has already been used by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) over better-known, more established inoculations. Now the company is aiming to sell 100 million doses next year by gaining clearance from three to five additional countries, Medigen chief executive officer Charles Chen (陳燦堅) said in an interview. The ambitious target comes even as Medigen has not yet started the final trials typically required for approval. About 660,000 doses have been given locally thus far based on early study results. The company, which is developing vaccines for dengue fever and hand, foot and mouth disease,