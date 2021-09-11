Toyota Motor Corp trimmed its production outlook by about 3 percent to 9 million units from 9.3 million for the fiscal year ending March, blaming the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.
The world’s No. 1 automaker is adjusting production this month and reviewing plans for next month, while sticking to its forecast for operating profit of ￥2.5 trillion (US$22.7 billion) for this fiscal year.
Toyota last month warned of cuts due to the semiconductor and parts shortages as manufacturers were hit by COVID-19. Still, the move shows how even Toyota, having weathered the shortages well compared with peers, is vulnerable to the same constraints hurting the industry.
Photo: AFP
“Key reasons for the production adjustment include a decline in operations at several local suppliers due to the prolonged spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia and the impact of tighter semiconductor supplies,” Toyota said in a statement. “Although the outlook for November and beyond is unclear, current demand remains very strong.”
Japanese automakers have over the past decade invested heavily in Southeast Asia, a source of cheap labor and a supplement to their China operations amid trade tensions between that country and the US. Thailand is a major production hub for Toyota, Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co.
Toyota said it is cutting this month’s output by 70,000 units and next month’s by 330,000. The company’s shares closed up 0.6 percent before the announcement.
The company is seeking to secure substitute parts to meet inventory-depleting global demand for vehicles. Automakers globally have lost revenue because shortages have slammed output. India’s largest automaker by deliveries, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said volume would likely drop to about 40 percent of normal last month. In Japan, Suzuki Motor Corp is cutting vehicle production by 20 percent this month, while in Europe, Renault SA plans to halt assembly plants in Spain for as long as 61 days before the end of the year.
“The spread of COVID-19 infections remains unpredictable, making it difficult to maintain operations due to lockdowns at various locations, and we are working to transfer production to other regions,” Toyota said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) is planning to hire more than 2,000 workers by the end of this year as the world’s largest IC packaging and testing services provider continues to expand production, the firm said on Saturday, the first day of a massive recruitment campaign for its Kaohsiung production base The firm is seeking engineers, management trainees and production assistants, ASE said, adding that it is holding walk-in interviews at its K10 plant. ASE would also continue to work closely with academic institutions to provide training opportunities to enlarge its talent pool, it said. Kaohsiung has become one of the most important