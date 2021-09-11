Local manufacturers invested NT$429.1 billion (US$15.5 billion) in fixed assets last quarter, 24.5 percent more than a year earlier, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
Most of the fixed assets were on manufacturing equipment to cope with surging worldwide demand, it said.
The figure represented a quarterly increase of 4.7 percent and marked a record for the second quarter, ministry data showed.
Photo: CNA
About 80.2 percent of the fixed asset investments were for machinery and miscellaneous equipment, up 26.8 percent year-on-year, while building facilities accounted for 18.9 percent, up 16.4 percent year-on-year, it showed.
The investments do not include spending on land.
The ministry attributed the growth to the continued investments of major semiconductor companies and the return of Taiwanese firms to expand their domestic manufacturing, as well as the increase of localized supply chains for the offshore wind energy industry.
Electronic component manufacturers have increased investments by 32.5 percent year-on-year to NT$285.4 billion last quarter, making up the biggest portion, or 66.5 percent, of the overall manufacturing sector, the ministry said.
The chemical materials sector increased fixed assets investments by 34.3 percent annually to NT$26 billion, marking the highest since the second quarter of 2014, it said.
Computer and optoelectronics companies grew investments by 8.6 percent year-on-year to NT$13.7 billion to expand facilities and capacity, it added.
The ministry said that the nation’s manufacturing sector’s revenue rose 23.9 percent annually to NT$7.91 trillion last quarter, which is a second-quarter record when revenue from overseas facilities are included, the ministry said.
The ministry attributed the revenue expansion to continuing demand for 5G-related devices and equipment, high-performance computing devices and automotive electronics.
Stable growth in the global economy also boosted annual growth for local chemical products, steel, machinery and vehicles by 20 percent during the April-to-June period, the ministry said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with
ASE Technology Holding Co (日月光投控) is planning to hire more than 2,000 workers by the end of this year as the world’s largest IC packaging and testing services provider continues to expand production, the firm said on Saturday, the first day of a massive recruitment campaign for its Kaohsiung production base The firm is seeking engineers, management trainees and production assistants, ASE said, adding that it is holding walk-in interviews at its K10 plant. ASE would also continue to work closely with academic institutions to provide training opportunities to enlarge its talent pool, it said. Kaohsiung has become one of the most important