US economic growth “downshifted slightly” in July and last month amid shortages of workers and materials, as well as concerns about the rise of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.
While shortages also caused rising wages and prices in some areas, the report of a slower recovery could add weight to pressure on the central bank to hold off withdrawing stimulus to the economy.
The US surge in COVID-19 infections has led to the return of some restrictions and delayed the return of workers to some offices.
In its “beige book” report on the economy, the Fed said the recent slowdown was largely due to “a pullback in dining out, travel and tourism in most districts.”
However, activity declined in some areas of the country due to labor issues and “pervasive resource shortages” that also were driving up prices, the report said.
With inflation picking up and progress made on restoring jobs lost during the pandemic, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has signaled that the central bank expects to begin to pull back on its massive bond-buying program by the end of the year.
In a speech on Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York president John Williams, cautioned that “a full recovery from the pandemic will take quite some time.”
He also echoed Powell’s position that the spike in inflation is mostly due to temporary issues and the rate should drop back to about 2 percent next year from double that currently.
A sustained rise in inflation is a concern for the White House, which on Wednesday announced an initiative to slow rising meat prices.
Linking consolidation in the meat industry to food price increases, the White House said it would invest US$1.4 billion aimed at small businesses in the food supply chain.
The Fed report said that sales of vehicles and homes in the US were depressed by low inventory, but construction rose modestly.
The analysis, prepared in advance of the Fed’s next policy meeting on Sept. 21 and 22, said that most districts are “optimistic about near-term prospects, though there continued to be widespread concern about ongoing supply disruptions and resource shortages.”
The rapid reopening of businesses following the pandemic shutdowns has posed a challenge for global shipping and production of raw materials, including a worldwide semiconductor crunch that has hit the vehicle sector.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with