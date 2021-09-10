Laptop makers post muted sales amid supply woes

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Contract laptop makers Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) and Compal Electronics Inc (仁寶) last month reported noticeably muted sales, attributing the trend to unresolved component shortages and logistics woes.

Quanta, the world’s biggest contract notebook computer maker, yesterday posted consolidated revenue of NT$84.72 billion (US$3.05 billion) for last month, down 10 percent month-on-month and 20.1 percent year-on-year.

The company shipped 5.5 million notebook computers, down 6.8 percent month-on-month and 12.7 percent year-on-year, a new monthly low for this year.

A person walks up the stairs at the entrance of Quanta Computer Inc’s headquarters in Linkou District, New Taipei City, on July 16. Photo: Chen Jou-chen, Taipei Times

Cumulative revenue for the first eight months of this year was NT$708.71 billion, up 4.9 percent from NT$675.45 billion in the same period last year.

At its last investors’ conference, the company gave a “conservative” outlook, forecasting a 10 percent quarterly drop in shipments due to supply chain and logistics difficulties.

Its goal is to ship 18.3 million laptop computers this year, the same number as last year, it said.

With the traditional high season for the electronics industry coming up, the company said it expects supply chain issues to “remain tense” for at least seven to eight months, affecting its business despite healthy demand.

Meanwhile, Compal yesterday said that consolidated revenue fell 5.2 percent month-on-month to NT$102.39 billion last month, up 22 percent from August last year.

Consolidated revenue in the first eight months jumped 19.7 percent annually to NT$741.36 billion from NT$619.42 billion.

Compal last month shipped 4.7 million laptops, down 4.08 percent month-on-month, but up 34.28 percent year-on-year.

For the first eight months, the company shipped 28.42 percent more laptops, or 35.7 million units.

Although Compal also told investors that it is affected by supply chain shortages and logistics issues, it hopes to ship 10 percent more laptops during this quarter, compared with last quarter.