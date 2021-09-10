Fidelity Investments has slashed its estimate of Ant Group Co’s (螞蟻集團) valuation for at least the second time this year, underscoring the deteriorating outlook for Jack Ma’s (馬雲) fintech giant as the Chinese government ramps up regulation of the industry.
The Boston-based firm’s valuation of its Ant holdings at the end of June implied a total market capitalization of about US$78 billion, regulatory filings compiled by Bloomberg showed.
That was down from US$144 billion in February and US$235 billion just before Ant’s initial public offering (IPO) was abruptly suspended by regulators in early November last year.
Another filing showed that Fidelity might have reduced its valuation even further in July, to about US$67 billion.
The limited scope of that month’s disclosure makes it difficult to know whether the drop reflected a valuation cut or a change in fund holdings.
The move could add pressure for other investors to adjust their valuations for Ant, although many global funds have kept their estimates within a range of US$170 billion to US$190 billion.
The future of Ma’s company has been shrouded in uncertainty as Chinese regulators increase scrutiny of the country’s billionaires, sort through details of a fintech industry overhaul, and implement new rules on data security and IPOs.
Ant, which named a new chief executive officer in March, has committed to drastically revamping its business.
BlackRock Inc assigned Ant a valuation of US$174 billion, its filing showed on Aug. 26.
T Rowe Price Group Inc set it at US$189 billion, its filing showed on Aug. 25.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc said in an Aug. 4 research report that it estimated the company was worth US$173 billion.
Ant is still waiting for an official sign-off on its government-mandated transformation into a financial holding company, a structure that would dramatically increase its capital requirements and restrain its ability to grow.
Authorities have ordered Ant to open its payments app to competitors and improve data protections. The company would also need to reduce the size of its main money market fund — once the world’s largest — and sever some ties between its payments platform and other financial services.
Fidelity’s valuation for Ant in June was 48 percent lower than when it invested in the company in 2018. Other big investors include Warburg Pincus, Carlyle Group and Temasek Holdings.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with