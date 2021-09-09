Taiwan should look to the 10 Southeast Asian nations that comprise ASEAN for future “investments, talent cultivation and cooperation,” Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said at a forum promoting Taiwan-ASEAN relations yesterday.
Wang was joined by heads of other government departments for a review of the government’s New Southbound Policy, which President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) initiated after her inauguration in 2016.
“Looking back, we seized the moment at exactly the right time,” Wang said.
As global supply chains are rapidly transforming amid US-China trade tensions, Taiwanese companies have doubled down on their strategic investments in ASEAN member states, Wang said.
According to preliminary trade figures released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, Taiwan’s exports to ASEAN reached US$45.78 billion in the first eight months of this year, up 35.5 percent year-on-year.
“Trade will not be the only kind of relationship between Taiwan and the ASEAN countries in the future; the nurturing and exchange of talented people will be a tremendously important aspect, and will pave the way for increased cooperation on a nation-to-nation basis,” Wang said.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs is in talks with the National Development Council (NDC), the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labor about how to move forward on Taiwan-ASEAN ties, she said.
“There is a lot to think about as Taiwan stands up to the challenge of globalization,” Wang said. “There may be surprising new directions for the New Southbound Policy in the works.”
NDC Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) said at the forum that Taiwan’s businesses and industries would take a different tack when approaching their ASEAN investments.
“In the 1980s, Taiwanese companies were forced to leave Taiwan due to costs, but 2016 was a watershed year when they returned, with their investments, to Taiwan,” Kung said. “Now when they extend their reach to other nations, they are doing so strategically and deliberately.”
“As China becomes more conservative and closed off, and the ASEAN countries plus India become more open, the choice is clear,” he said.
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said it was not ruling out any possibility after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s largest contract chipmaker is planning to build a new 7-nanometer hub in Kaohsiung’s Linyuan District (林園). TSMC is expected to build the process hub on a 169.5 hectare site that was until 2015 a CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) naphtha cracker complex, the report said. The chipmaker is to launch its Kaohsiung investment plan in 2023, the report said. The company did not directly respond to the report, but said in a statement that Taiwan is its major
HSINCHU FAB CONVERSION: The company’s shift to silicon carbide chips could solve an electric vehicle supply chain problem while creating a new manufacturing facility Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海) is to produce new-generation silicon carbide (SiC) chips used in electric vehicles (EVs) as it seeks to resolve key choke points in global EV supply chains, company chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told a technology forum yesterday. Long battery charging times, relatively short driving distance and higher sales tags than vehicles powered by gasoline hinder the swift uptake of EVs, Liu told the virtual forum arranged by SEMI, an association that represents the global semiconductor sector. “We want to help our customers solve those problems. That is why we bought a 6-inch fab in Hsinchu from Macronix
Among the cranes and containers of the Port of Rotterdam is a surreal sight: a herd of cows peacefully feeding on board what calls itself the world’s first floating farm. In the low-lying Netherlands where land is scarce and climate change is a daily threat, the three-story glass and steel platform aims to show the “future of breeding.” The buoyant bovines live on the top floor, while their milk is turned into cheese, yogurt and butter on the middle level, and the cheese is matured at the bottom. “The world is under pressure,” said Minke van Wingerden, 60, who runs the farm with