Germany’s revamped IAA auto show, one of the world’s largest, is to open in Munich tomorrow for a celebration of all things vehicle-related, but climate concerns and COVID-19 pandemic woes threaten to spoil the party.
After a disappointing edition in 2019, marred by environmental protests, poor visitor numbers and no-shows from major automakers, the event, which occurs every two years, has reinvented itself as a “mobility fair” with a spotlight on electric vehicles, scooters and even bicycles.
Historically held in Frankfurt, the IAA is for the first time to take place in the Bavaria state capital of Munich as part of efforts to revive the event. The six-day fair is scheduled to be one of the largest exhibitions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, coming just as Germany grapples with a fourth wave of infections.
Photo: AFP
To reduce infection risk, daily visitor numbers are capped at 80,000 and guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, recovery or a recent negative test report before entering.
Confirming a trend seen at auto shows around the world, many well-known brands are again skipping the showcase, chief among them Stellantis NV, with its brands Peugeot, Fiat and Chrysler, as well as Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp.
Also absent is leading electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, leaving IAA organizers to hope that this year’s more than 70 bicycle exhibitors can keep audiences satisfied — and attract new ones.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is bowing out of politics after a general election on Sept. 26, is scheduled to give a speech tomorrow when the fair opens to trade visitors.
Once known as the “car chancellor” for her efforts to shield German automakers from tougher EU pollution rules, the veteran leader is likely to touch on the industry’s costly transition toward greener engines, even if critics say change is not happening fast enough.
Climate campaigners have vowed to disrupt the IAA by staging protests on Friday and Saturday, when the general public is invited. Similar “civil disobedience” rallies at times blocked access to the IAA in Frankfurt in 2019, leaving visitors waiting outside for hours.
The threat of legal action against polluters also hangs over the fair, after Greenpeace and Germany’s DUH environmental group last week threatened to file lawsuits against Volkswagen AG (VW), BMW AG and Daimler AG if they do not speed up efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
The plaintiffs want the German vehicle giants to stop producing diesel or gasoline engines by 2030, saying that their current pledges for electrification are vague and nonbinding.
The plaintiffs are emboldened by landmark court decisions in favor of climate protection, including a German verdict that forced the Merkel administration to commit to faster carbon reduction so as not to place an unfair burden on future generations.
The health crisis has meanwhile left its mark on the industry in other ways.
While automakers initially recovered quickly from last year’s showroom and factory shutdowns, a pandemic-fueled surge in demand for home electronics led to a global shortage in computer chips that threatens to slow the vehicle industry’s recovery.
The semiconductor crunch has forced automakers worldwide to trim production, including at General Motors Co, VW and Stellantis.
As a result, sales are expected to remain below pre-pandemic levels for a while longer.
In Germany, Europe’s top economy, new vehicle registrations were down 23 percent year-on-year last month. In France, they were 15 percent lower.
In China, the world’s largest vehicle market, sales have “clearly lost momentum,” industry analyst Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer said.
Although automakers are increasingly unveiling new models online, exhibitors are saving a few surprises for the IAA.
VW is debuting its plug-in hybrid T7 multivan, while its Audi subsidiary is to offer a fully electric sedan with semi-autonomous driving functions.
Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler is launching a battery-powered luxury Maybach concept car. The group’s Smart brand is to show off a small electric sports utility vehicle (SUV).
BMW plans to present a hydrogen-powered SUV, as well as its vision for a fully recyclable electric vehicle made entirely from recycled material and renewable resources.
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
SALES BOOST: Top hotels are expecting business to pick up next month, when the Quintuple Stimulus Vouchers program is rolled out to invigorate demand Taipei’s five-star hotels have reopened their buffet restaurants at discounted charges to boost food sales after authorities last month gave the green light to conditional dine-in services. Buffet restaurants, the main driver of hotels’ food revenue, have continued to be hit hard by social distancing requirements that ban guests from picking up food on their own to their heart’s content. Rather, waitstaff put the food on customers’ plates or customers place an order and waitstaff deliver to their table. Shangri-La’s Far Eastern Plaza Hotel Taipei (台北遠東國際大飯店) yesterday reopened its buffet restaurant Cafe (遠東Cafe) and adopted the former style. It also gives
CHIP SHORTAGE: Customers of UMC, Vanguard and Powerchip have agreed to buy chips at higher prices and fixed volumes for two to three years, starting next year The share prices of three major contract chipmakers, including United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), were yesterday boosted by media speculation that the firms are in talks with customers to sign new multiyear supply agreements with fixed prices and volumes amid a dearth of chips. Shares of UMC, the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker, rose 1.78 percent to close at NT$62.8 in Taipei trading, while Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, saw shares rise 0.34 percent to NT$149. Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (力積電) shares climbed 0.88 percent to NT$66.61. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News yesterday