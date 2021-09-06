Gasoline prices to increase by NT$0.2

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.2 per liter, but lower diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter, effective today.

Both firms last week raised gasoline prices by NT$0.4 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.1 per liter.

After this week’s adjustment, gasoline prices at CPC stations would be NT$28.2, NT$29.7 and NT$31.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would fall to NT$25.5 per liter, the company said.

Prices at Formosa’s stations would climb to NT$28.2, NT$29.6 and NT$31.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel would drop to NT$25.3 per liter.

CPC said in a statement that based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week increased 1.49 percent from a week earlier.

State-run CPC said that Hurricane Ida affected oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico last week, with the production losses leading to crude oil price increases.

Formosa said in a separate statement that the oil market was supported by US commercial crude inventories falling for the fourth consecutive week last week.