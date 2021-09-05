The US dollar weakened further against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a much softer than expected US payrolls report, which is likely to keep the US Federal Reserve on hold in scaling back its massive stimulus measures.
Non-farm payrolls increased by 235,000 last month, well short of the 728,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, while the unemployment rate dipped to 5.2 percent from 5.4 percent in the prior month.
The US dollar index dropped to a low of 91.941, its lowest level since Aug. 4, and was last down 0.12 percent at 92.12, down 0.6 percent for the week.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar rose against the greenback, gaining NT$0.029 to close at NT $27.703, up 0.8 percent for the week.
The US dollar has been subdued on uncertainty over the path of Fed policy. Fed chair Jerome Powell said last Friday that while tapering of its stimulus could begin this year if job growth continues, the central bank was in no hurry to do so.
Rising COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks have brought on concerns the economic recovery could stall.
The jobs data would likely keep the Fed on hold.
“It’s the ultimate air cover, this is true air cover, they don’t have to do anything for a while,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago. “There is absolutely no reason for [Powell] to do anything with this except to say: ‘I told you so,’ and it certainly makes the September meeting a lot less climactic.”
The euro strengthened against the greenback following the report, touching a high of 1.1909 to match its best level since July 30.
The single currency has been supported by data earlier this week that showed regional inflation at a decade high and hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials ahead of a policy meeting on Friday.
The euro was last up 0.08 percent at US$1.1882. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.15 percent versus the greenback to ￥109.76 per US dollar, gaining ground after the jobs data, but showed little reaction to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s decision to step down at the end of the month.
Sterling rose to a three-week high following the jobs report. The pound was up 0.03 percent against the US dollar at US$1.3838, having hit a high of US$1.3865 shortly after the jobs report was published.
That high was last seen on Aug. 16.
The pound had seen listless trading this week in the absence of major British economic data or policymaker speeches.
The speed of Britain’s COVID-19 vaccination program had contributed to the pound being the best performer among G10 currencies this year, but it has since lost that crown amid some potential clouds on the economic horizon.
Those included slowing credit card spending, fewer positive data surprises and rising COVID-19 cases among the elderly, analysts at Nomura said.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
CHIP SHORTAGE: Customers of UMC, Vanguard and Powerchip have agreed to buy chips at higher prices and fixed volumes for two to three years, starting next year The share prices of three major contract chipmakers, including United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), were yesterday boosted by media speculation that the firms are in talks with customers to sign new multiyear supply agreements with fixed prices and volumes amid a dearth of chips. Shares of UMC, the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker, rose 1.78 percent to close at NT$62.8 in Taipei trading, while Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, saw shares rise 0.34 percent to NT$149. Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (力積電) shares climbed 0.88 percent to NT$66.61. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News yesterday