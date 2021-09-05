Most markets rose in Asia on Friday following another record close on Wall Street ahead of US jobs data, while Tokyo led gains on hopes for fresh stimulus after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would step down.
The broad advance came at the end of a strong week as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which weighed on confidence for much of last month, gave way to optimism over the recovery outlook.
Data showing fewer people than expected applied for jobless benefits in the US last week — the lowest since March last year — provided a positive lead ahead of the non-farm payrolls.
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week indicated that the bank would take it easy in winding down the financial support — and would be even more careful in lifting interest rates — but offered no timetable for doing so.
The S&P 500 and NASDAQ on Thursday finished at fresh records after the figures, and the buying filtered through to Asia.
The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index on Friday rose 0.9 percent to 204.9, up 3.8 percent for the week.
The TAIEX on Friday added 1.14 percent to 17,516.92 points, taking its weekly gain to 1.8 percent.
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo jumped 2.05 percent after Suga said he will not run for his ruling party’s leadership, effectively ending his tenure as prime minister and throwing wide open the race to succeed him.
The benchmark index soared 5.4 percent for the week.
The TOPIX added 1.6 percent on Friday, carrying its weekly gain to 4.5 percent.
Analysts said the gains on Friday were fueled by hopes the next leader will push for a huge spending package to support the virus-hit economy. Suga’s rival in the race for the post last year, Fumio Kishida, on Thursday called for tens of trillions of yen in spending to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday rose 0.8 percent, bringing its weekly gain to 2.1 percent.
However, Hong Kong and Shanghai fell, with tech firms hurt by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s (阿里巴巴) donation of more than US$15 billion to charitable causes after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) called for the rich to do more to tackle inequality.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.7 percent, but added 1.9 percent for the week. The Shanghai Composite Exchange on Friday fell 0.4 percent, but climbed 1.7 percent weekly.
Alibaba, which has been a key target of Beijing’s drive against high-flying tech firms, said it would put the money to “common prosperity” schemes.
However, the firm’s share price sank more than 3 percent in Hong Kong on Friday owing to worries about its bottom line.
Castor Pang (彭偉新) at Core Pacific Yamaichi International HK said: “The donation doesn’t guarantee that there will not be more regulations to target at Alibaba.”
“It’s more or less affecting the whole tech sector sentiment today,” Pang said.
Analysts said a speech by Xi on Thursday announcing plans for a new stock exchange in Beijing for small and medium-sized enterprises had suggested he remained supportive of the role of markets in the country’s development.
Despite the general advance on markets this week, fueled by a consensus that the global economy will continue to recover from the pandemic, there remains a sense of caution.
“Historically, September is a weak month for equities, particularly in the US, and some investor caution is natural given elevated valuation multiples and a challenging macro environment,” said Lewis Grant at Federated Hermes.
“The Delta variant continues to soften consumer confidence across the world. Concerns over parts shortages and supply chain frictions have not eased. Afghanistan reminds us how quickly geopolitical risks can appear, while Hurricane Ida demonstrates our vulnerability in the face of increasingly common extreme weather events,” Grant said.
He said Friday’s figures would be “likely to see a return to the ‘bad news is good news’ attitude, with a worse-than-expected slowdown in the US labor market likely to send stocks higher in anticipation of continued stimulus.”
Additional reporting by staff writer
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
CHIP SHORTAGE: Customers of UMC, Vanguard and Powerchip have agreed to buy chips at higher prices and fixed volumes for two to three years, starting next year The share prices of three major contract chipmakers, including United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), were yesterday boosted by media speculation that the firms are in talks with customers to sign new multiyear supply agreements with fixed prices and volumes amid a dearth of chips. Shares of UMC, the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker, rose 1.78 percent to close at NT$62.8 in Taipei trading, while Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, saw shares rise 0.34 percent to NT$149. Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (力積電) shares climbed 0.88 percent to NT$66.61. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News yesterday