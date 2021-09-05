European stocks slipped on Friday as US employment data pointed toward slowing growth in the world’s largest economy, with retail and travel stocks exposed to US markets suffering the most.
The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.6 percent, marking its worst fall in two weeks after data showed that the US economy created the fewest jobs in seven month last month. The index fell 0.03 percent for the week.
Global equities also tumbled after the data.
Retail stocks were among the worst performers for the day, dropping 0.9 percent.
Bookseller WH Smith PLC, which makes at least one-quarter of its earnings from US customers, was the worst performer in the sector, down 3.4 percent.
Travel stocks sank 1 percent.
The laggard US data were attributed to a rise in the highly contagious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2.
However, analysts saw a bright side in the reading, specifically that weakness in the job market would give less impetus to the US Federal Reserve to rein in liquidity measures.
“Friday’s weaker-than-expected jobs puts less pressure on the Fed to taper its stimulus, which is likely to provide a short-term boost for stocks. The stock market loves stimulus and any indication that the Fed will remain fully accommodative is good news for investors,” Zega Financial chief executive officer Jay Pestrichelli said.
European technology stocks were the best performers for the week, up nearly 2 percent as investors fled to sectors most resilient to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A private survey also showed that activity in China’s services sector contracted sharply last month as restrictions to curb the Delta variant threatened to derail the recovery.
However, eurozone business activity remained strong last month, IHS Markit’s survey showed, suggesting the bloc’s economy could be back to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year, despite fears about the Delta variant and widespread supply chain issues.
The European Central Bank is to meet next week amid calls from several hawkish members to slow down its pandemic-era purchases program.
A Reuters poll sees the bank announcing a cut to its asset purchases, given a recent spike in inflation.
South Korean lawmakers yesterday passed a law banning tech giants Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from forcing app developers to use their payment systems, effectively declaring their lucrative App Store and Play Store monopolies illegal. The bill was approved by 180 votes to nil in the National Assembly, making South Korea the first major economy to pass legislation on the issue, in a move that could set a precedent for other jurisdictions around the world. In the US, three senators this month introduced a bill to loosen the tech firms’ grip on their stores, while in Europe, lawmakers are debating legislation
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
Courtyard by Marriott Taipei (六福萬怡) in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) is to suspend its operations next month as it mulls converting into a quarantine hotel, exhibition venue or offices to better utilize its space and increase revenue. “The macro-environment is unfavorable for the hospitality industry and warrants a reassessment of space utilization to boost revenue,” the five-star hotel said. The hotel in the same complex as the Nangang MRT and high-speed rail stations, as well as a shopping mall, was looking to attract domestic and foreign travelers doing business at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, but that aim has been foiled by
CHIP SHORTAGE: Customers of UMC, Vanguard and Powerchip have agreed to buy chips at higher prices and fixed volumes for two to three years, starting next year The share prices of three major contract chipmakers, including United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), were yesterday boosted by media speculation that the firms are in talks with customers to sign new multiyear supply agreements with fixed prices and volumes amid a dearth of chips. Shares of UMC, the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker, rose 1.78 percent to close at NT$62.8 in Taipei trading, while Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, saw shares rise 0.34 percent to NT$149. Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (力積電) shares climbed 0.88 percent to NT$66.61. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News yesterday