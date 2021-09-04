The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) yesterday promised to help entertainment workers who have been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions by using funds left over from the “Stimulus 4.0” scheme.
Although indoor dining restrictions have been eased, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has yet to lift the ban on the so-called “eight major special industries,” which include nightclubs, hostess and karaoke bars, teahouses and saunas.
They would likely be reopened only after the nation’s vaccination rate reaches 60 percent, the CECC has said.
Photo: Taipei Times
Yesterday, more than 300 workers from the eight industries took to the streets to protest, asking for the right to work or for more subsidy from the government.
The protest follows the suicide earlier this week of a 36-year-old single mother, who reports said could not cope with the bills, as the dance hall where she worked has been closed since May.
When asked about the “eight industries” on a Z Media (震傳媒) show hosted by veteran media worker Frances Huang (黃光芹) on Wednesday, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said that the ministry was coordinating with the CECC to offer relief.
Asked about the prospects of a “Stimulus 5.0,” Wang said that was also under consideration.
“We have been meeting internally to help the businesses that can not yet reopen, such as the eight industries, but it is not anything we can officially announce yet,” Wang said.
The ministry yesterday confirmed that help is on the way.
“With the COVID-19 situation worldwide still severe and new developments domestically, we must remain on high alert even as we gradually loosen restrictions,” the ministry said. “Vaccination remains our top priority, and some businesses must remain restricted for now.”
The ministry is inclined to provide relief to affected businesses directly according to the number of employees using funds left over from the Stimulus 4.0 scheme, but it is still figuring out the details.
Although the Stimulus 4.0 program stopped accepting new cases as of the end of last month, some cases are still under review, meaning the amount of funds remaining has yet to be determined.
However, the ministry said there should be “enough” to take care of affected businesses for a period.
As it is still working out the details, the ministry declined to provide concrete figures and a timeline, saying only that it is working “as quickly as possible.”
