Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) yesterday said it has invested more than NT$40 million (US$1.44 million) into its battery subscription service to boost availability as electric scooters gain popularity in Taiwan.
Kwang Yang expects that more than 50 percent of people who own its electric scooters would be active users of the service in the initial stage, Linus Wu (吳俊龍), chief operating officer of Ionex Taiwan Co (台灣光捷), said on the sidelines of the service launch in Taipei.
Ionex is a fully owned electric scooter subsidiary of Kwang Yang, the nation’s biggest gasoline-powered scooter manufacturer.
Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times
Kwang Yang has built a team with 50 employees to offer the battery on demand service, Wu said.
Subscribing to the service, owners of Kwang Yang Ionex 3.0 electric scooters would receive a fully charged battery replacement overnight.
To facilitate the new service, the company has set up its first battery operation center in New Taipei City, where Kwang Yang recharges batteries using green energy entirely.
“We want to offer diverse battery swapping options other than battery swapping stations. The new battery subscription service is not a replacement of any battery sources,” Wu said. “We will not stop deploying battery swapping stations.”
Kwang Yang has to date built 420 battery swapping stations, lagging behind its schedule as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions slowed its progress.
The company yesterday revised its target and said it aims to build 1,000 stations by the end of this year, rather than the 1,500 it had planned.
It is in talks with convenience store chain operators President Chain Store Corp (統一超商) and Hi-Life International Co Ltd (萊爾富), hypermarket operator Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福), as well as car washing operators to install battery swapping stations at their outlets, Wu said.
Meanwhile, Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), the nation’s biggest electric scooter supplier, yesterday said it has won the bid to build battery swapping stations at 194 outlets of state-run CPC Taiwan, Corp (CPC, 台灣中油). The company currently has 437 battery swapping stations at CPC stations.
Gogoro has so far deployed 7,381 battery swapping stations, dubbed GoStation, nationwide for about 400,000 riders from Gogoro and Aeon Motor Co (宏佳騰), and other members of the “Powered by Gogoro Network” to get charged batteries.
Kwang Yang said CPC is one of its major partners, with about 100 swapping stations to be deployed at CPC stations.
The company is also in talks with other gasoline suppliers, including the one operated by Shang-long Transportation Co (山隆通運), to build battery swapping stations.
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
ANTITRUST: The European Commission is likely to launch a 90-day full-scale probe after a 25-day preliminary review of Nvidia’s US$54 billion bid to acquire the chip designer Nvidia is likely to seek EU antitrust approval for its US$54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm early next month, with regulators expected to launch a full-scale investigation after a preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said. The world’s biggest maker of graphics and artificial-intelligence chips announced the Arm deal last year, sparking an immediate backlash in the semiconductor industry. Arm has long been a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers that are otherwise intense rivals, including Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and Apple Inc. However, Nvidia said it has garnered the support of Arm customers Broadcom, MediaTek and
DEMAND REMAINS: Despite supply constraints and workers returning to the office amid rising vaccination rates, IDC forecast PC shipments could increase 14.2 percent The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week. Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week. IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due
CHIP SHORTAGE: Customers of UMC, Vanguard and Powerchip have agreed to buy chips at higher prices and fixed volumes for two to three years, starting next year The share prices of three major contract chipmakers, including United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), were yesterday boosted by media speculation that the firms are in talks with customers to sign new multiyear supply agreements with fixed prices and volumes amid a dearth of chips. Shares of UMC, the nation’s second-largest contract chipmaker, rose 1.78 percent to close at NT$62.8 in Taipei trading, while Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp (世界先進), a supplier of display driver ICs and power management chips, saw shares rise 0.34 percent to NT$149. Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp’s (力積電) shares climbed 0.88 percent to NT$66.61. The Chinese-language Economic Daily News yesterday