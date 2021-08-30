The global PC market is forecast to grow significantly this year from last year, but at a slower pace than previously expected due to continued supply chain and logistics challenges, research firm International Data Corp (IDC) said last week.
Worldwide PC shipments are forecast to increase 14.2 percent on an annual basis to 347 million units this year, due to demand from the business and education sectors, IDC’s latest estimate showed on Tuesday last week.
IDC, which categorizes PCs as desktops, notebooks and workstations, said the new estimate was lower than its May forecast of an annual growth of 18 percent, due to component shortages and logistics issues, as well as declining demand for devices for working from home as more people return to the office amid rising COVID-19 vaccination rates.
Photo courtesy of Acer Inc
The tablet market is also expected to grow this year, but at a much slower pace of 3.4 percent, the Massachusetts-based research firm said in a report.
The forecast was echoed by PC vendors HP Inc and Dell Technologies Inc, as both on Thursday said that supply constraints continued to hold back shipments, while chipmaker Intel Corp last month said that a semiconductor shortage would likely persist throughout the year.
IDC mobile device tracker program vice president Ryan Reith said in a statement that “the PC and tablet markets are supply constrained and that demand is still there.”
The supply constraints are mainly related to panels and ICs, IDC said.
“The lengthening of the supply shortages combined with ongoing logistical issues are presenting the industry with some big challenges,” Reith said. “However, we believe the vast majority of PC demand is nonperishable, especially from the business and education sectors.”
Worldwide, 280 million units were shipped last year, up 11 percent from the previous year, driven by telecommuting and online education demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, IDC said.
From this year to 2025, PC shipments are expected to increase by a compound annual growth rate of 3.2 percent, led by laptop sales, while tablet shipments are predicted to decline by a compound annual growth rate of 1.5 percent over the same period, IDC said.
Although a level of normalcy in people’s daily lives would return after the pandemic is brought under control, and demand for videoconferencing would wane in advanced countries such as the US and European nations, demand for commercial laptops and desktops is expected to grow, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a research note on Aug. 18.
PC shipments are expected to slow from the second half of this year to the first half of next year as work-from-home demand subsides, Yuanta said.
Demand would accelerate again in the second half of next year due to the end of inventory destocking and Nvidia Corp’s biennial upgrades to its graphics processing units (GPUs), it said.
“We forecast notebook shipments to grow 13.1 percent year-on-year to 227 million units in 2021,” Yuanta said. “We estimate notebook shipments will be flat in 2022, as rising demand for commercial products and shipment growth for gaming products boosted by Nvidia’s biennial GPU overhaul should offset weakening work-from-home demand.”
PRICES UP: The company’s chairwoman said that many customers have urged it to expand its silicon wafer capacity so they can cope with expected demand GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓) yesterday said that it has secured orders of more than NT$100 billion (US$3.58 billion) by signing long-term supply agreements amid growing concern that a shortage of silicon wafers might be a headache that arrives on the heels of a chip crunch. As of June 30, the company had received about NT$19 billion in initial payments from customers who have signed long-term agreements, GlobalWafers said. The world’s third-largest supplier of silicon wafers asks customers to make a prepayment, usually 20 to 30 percent of the overall order. The orders it has received are about five times the prepayments so far, the
LOCKDOWN CONCERNS: An analyst said restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic might disrupt Infineon and other firms that have plants of a few thousand workers The number of COVID-19 infections in Malaysia is threatening to aggravate shortages of semiconductors and other components that have hammered automakers for months. The Southeast Asian nation has not historically had the kind of importance to technology supply chains that Taiwan, South Korea or Japan do, but Malaysia has emerged as a major center for chip testing and packaging, with Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors NV and STMicroelectronics NV among the key suppliers operating plants there. Now COVID-19 infections are soaring in the nation, jeopardizing plans to lift lockdowns and restore full production capacity. Ford Motor Co last week said that it would
China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Chinese Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security on Friday published a lengthy essay about labor contraventions and unreasonable overtime, labeled “996” because of the common practice of working 9am to 9pm, six days a week. It outlined 10 cases — including, but not limited, to the tech industry — in which employees were forced to work
DIVERSIFICATION: The partnership is key to the Taiwanese firm’s business ambitions in India, which have so far rested largely on Apple Inc, Wistron’s key client in the nation Taiwan’s Wistron Corp (緯創) is partnering with India’s Optiemus Electronics to build products such as smartphones and laptops, a boost to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to make the nation an electronics manufacturing hub. As part of the deal with contract manufacturer Wistron, Optiemus is to invest about US$200 million to ramp up electronics manufacturing in the next three to five years, the two companies said. The partnership is expected to yield revenues of 380 billion rupees (US$5.12 billion) over five years for Optiemus, the company said, adding that it plans to hire about 11,000 workers for its two plants on