The US government on Wednesday said it would work with industry players to hammer out new guidelines to improve the security of the technology supply chain, as US President Joe Biden appealed to private sector executives to “raise the bar on cybersecurity.”
At White House meetings with Biden and members of his Cabinet, executives from big tech firms, the finance industry and infrastructure companies said that they would do more about the growing threat of cyberattacks to the US economy.
“The federal government can’t meet this challenge alone,” Biden told the masked executives in the East Room, adding: “You have the power, the capacity and the responsibility, I believe, to raise the bar on cybersecurity.”
After the meeting, the White House said that the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) would work with industry and other partners on new guidelines for building secure technology and assessing the security of technology, including open source software.
Microsoft Corp, Google and cyberinsurance provider Coalition Inc, among others, committed to participating in the new NIST-led initiative.
Cybersecurity has risen to the top of the agenda for the Biden administration after a series of high-profile attacks on network management company SolarWinds Corp, the operator of the Colonial Pipeline, meat processing company JBS USA Holdings Inc and software firm Kaseya Ltd. The attacks hurt the US far beyond just the companies hacked, affecting fuel and food supplies.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Biden said, citing ransomware attacks and his push to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold Russia-based cybercrime gangs responsible, as well as the need to fill nearly half a million public and private cybersecurity jobs.
The guest list included Amazon.com Inc CEO Andy Jassy, Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Google’s parent Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.
After the meeting, Amazon said it would make its cybersecurity training available to the public for free, and it would give multifactor authentication devices to some cloud computing customers, starting in October.
Microsoft said it would invest US$20 billion over five years, a fourfold increase from current rates, to speed up its cybersecurity work, and make US$150 million in technical services available to help US federal, state and local governments to help keep their security systems up to date.
IBM said it would train more than 150,000 people in cybersecurity skills over three years, and partner with historically black colleges and universities to create a more diverse cybersecurity workforce.
Google said it would devote US$10 billion to cybersecurity over the next five years, but it was not immediately clear what if any of the figure represented new spending.
It also said that it would help 100,000 Americans earn industry-recognized digital skills certificates that could lead to high-paying jobs.
The US Congress is weighing legislation on data breach notification laws and cybersecurity insurance industry regulation, historically viewed as two of the most consequential policy areas in the field.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market