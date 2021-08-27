Western Digital Corp is in talks to merge with Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp in a deal that could unite two technology storage providers, a person familiar with the matter said.
A deal, which could be worth more than US$20 billion, might be reached by the middle of next month at the earliest if negotiations are successful, the person said, asking not be identified because the matter is private.
Talks could still fall apart and Kioxia, which is closely held, is still also pursuing an initial public offering (IPO), the person added.
Photo: Reuters
A spokesman for Kioxia said that the company is preparing for an IPO at the right time and declined to comment on “market rumors and speculation.”
A representative for Western Digital declined to comment.
Western Digital shares rose 7.8 percent in New York after the talks were reported by the Wall Street Journal, giving the company a market value of about US$20 billion.
Shares of Toshiba Corp, which spun off Kioxia in 2018 and remains a large shareholder, gained 2.1 percent in Tokyo trading.
A combination of the long-time joint venture partners would create a bigger competitor for Samsung Electronics Co in the market for memory chips used as storage in portable devices and computers.
Toshiba, the inventor of flash memory, sold a majority stake in Kioxia in 2018.
That type of chip is taking over for data storage from hard disk drives, Western Digital’s main product.
Kioxia and Western Digital had combined sales of about US$17 billion in flash memory chips last year, IDC Corp data showed.
Samsung had US$18.6 billion.
Industry sales jumped 37 percent last year.
Western Digital has provided Kioxia with funds for capital expenditure, and research and development in return for production out of its Japanese partner’s plants. The relationship has been fractious in the past, involving a bitter dispute when Western Digital, under a previous chief executive officer, tried to acquire Kioxia when Toshiba was experiencing financial difficulties as a result of its nuclear power division’s troubles.
Kioxia filed for an IPO last summer in which shareholders including Toshiba and Bain Capital were planning to sell shares.
Tesla Inc CEO Musk on Thursday said the electric automaker would probably launch a “Tesla Bot” humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive or boring work that people do not like to do. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur said the robot, at about 173cm tall, would be able to handle jobs from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench, to picking up groceries at stores. The robot would have “profound implications for the economy,” Musk said, addressing a labor shortage. He said it was important to make the machine not “super-expensive.” The AI Day event came amid
News of Amazon.com Inc’s department store plans sent a shudder through retail stocks just as some of the biggest names in the industry were reporting robust earnings, a signal that new challenges await in the beleaguered sector. Amazon plans to open several physical locations to compete with department stores, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California, about 2,790m2* in size, smaller than the typical department store, the newspaper reported. Amazon declined to comment on the report. Shares of big-box retailers like Target Corp and
‘DYNAMICALLY ADJUSTING’: Three US senators in a letter to the nation’s envoy asked for more help amid a shortage that has curbed production and led to layoffs Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has contacted local semiconductor manufacturers to continue addressing a shortage of automotive chips, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Saturday. “The semiconductor industry has worked hard to solve the chip shortage in the first half of this year and will continue to address the issue,” Wang said in a news release. “Taiwanese manufacturers support the global automotive industry by dynamically adjusting and reallocating wafer production capacity,” she said. Wang’s remarks came after three US senators last week in a letter to Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) asked for more help from Taiwan, saying
Intel Corp on Thursday gave new details of its turnaround strategy to source subcomponents of its chips from external factories, including new specifics of partnerships with rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電). Intel still designs and manufactures its own chips, but it lost its lead in making the fastest chips to TSMC, which focuses on manufacturing designs from outside firms, after missteps in Intel’s manufacturing operations. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger earlier this year outlined the company’s strategy to regain its footing in manufacturing by 2025. However, in the meantime, the company is trying to prevent further erosion of its chip market